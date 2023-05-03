Superman & Lois Season 3 Ep. 8 "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?" Trailer With a new episode hitting next week, here's the episode trailer & overview for Superman & Lois S03E08 "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?"

If nothing else, this week's episode of The CW's Elizabeth Tulloch & Tyler Hoechlin-starring Superman & Lois definitely brought us a lot of personal reveals & revelations – with Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) & Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) learning the truth about the bond between Bruno Mannheim (Chad Coleman) and Peia (Daya Vaida). We'll hold on to the rest of the spoilers for now, but we do have an episode trailer & overview for S03E08 "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?" to pass along. And while the overview appears to offer an answer to the episode title's questions, we can't shake this feeling that this would be a great episode for a certain big "big bad" to make an appearance. Hmmm…

Superman & Lois S03E08 "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?" Preview

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 8 "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?": GREGORY SMITH DIRECTS – In the wake of learning that Bruno (Chad Coleman) and Peia (guest star Daya Vaida) are married, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) works to reignite Lois' (Elizabeth Tulloch) interest in taking Bruno down; elsewhere, Natalie (Tayler Buck) meets Matteo's (guest star Spence Moore II) parents for the first time, with disastrous consequences. Meanwhile, the Kent boys clash when Jordan (Michael Bishop) interferes with Jonathan's (Alex Garfin) training at the Firehouse, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) bonds with General Lane (Dylan Walsh) over their shared fear of dating again, and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) realizes her mom needs a friend. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Aaron Helbing.

And here's a look back at the teaser promo for the debut of Michael Cudlitz's (The Walking Dead) Lex Luthor. Cudlitz's Lex Luthor was known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp, but secretly, the criminal underworld knew who Lex truly was: a brutal psychopath who terrorized anyone he crossed paths with. When Lex debuts this season, Lex has been locked away in prison – but now that he's free, he's hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on the two people he feels have wronged him – Superman (Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Tulloch).