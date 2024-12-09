Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: lois lane, superman, superman & lois

Superman & Lois Series Finale: CW Releases Heartbreaking Final Moment

CW released the final heartbreaking, life-affirming moments from the finale of Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois.

If you're like us, then you're still processing the emotional rollercoaster that was S04E10: "It Went By So Fast"(directed by Gregory Smith and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing), the series finale of the CW's Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Michael Cudlitz, Michael Bishop, and Alex Garfin-starring Superman & Lois. During the second half (with Clark narrating), we are treated to moments in the future that include Clark, Jonathan (Bishop), Jordan (Garfin), John Henry Irons (Wole Parks), and Natalie (Tayler Buck) suited up to officially form the Superman Family. We see that Clark and Lois formed a foundation to use their fame to enact real change – even recruiting Bruno Mannheim (Chad Coleman) to help with their cause. Further into the future, we see that Jonathan and Jordan had married with a whole lot of kids, and we're treated to some great moments showing Lois and Clark with their grandchildren.

But the finale took a series of heartbreaking and powerful turns when we learned that Lois's cancer returns, with Lois passing away in a heart-crushing farewell. From there, Clark shared how being in the house by himself with Lois had gotten to be too much, so he got himself a dog – Krypto (with Clark dropping a great line about not understanding why he didn't get a dog before). Sadly, Clark's heart issue catches up with him, with the final moments showing Clark being greeted by friends and family (and even forgiving Lex) before being reunited with Lois to face whatever the afterlife has to offer them. A beautiful ending to an amazing series – and now, the CW has officially released the series' ending. Here's a look:

Here's a look back at the heartfelt posts that Tulloch and Hoechlin shared heading into the series finale:

"The last day of filming on our #Smallville backlot, after we finished our day, @tylerhoechlin and I wandered off to just take a moment and quietly process the near-end of the series. One of our crew quickly took these photos and I'll always cherish them. Some other fun photos from that last day, too. (P.S. I've never broken a bone in my life but broke my toe the beginning of filming the finale by tripping UPWARDS into the hair/makeup trailer 🤦🏻‍♀️)," Tulloch wrote to kick off the caption accompanying the image gallery, before addressing her co-star for four seasons.

"Thank you to my Clark, my Superman, Tyler Hoechlin. Thank you to our fabulous casting director @davidrapaport because the fact that Ty and I had never even met each other before we started playing these roles will always blow my mind – we had such a great connection from the start. Tyler, you are the most fun scene partner I have ever hard. I have never laughed harder. Pretty sure I peed my pants a few times (sorry wardrobe). Thank you for having a similar work ethic and respect for the crew. More posts to come in the next few days but that's it for today," she added. "I hope you all enjoy the series finale of #supermanandlois tonight."

Well, well, today's the day. I feel like the time is right to send out this note. A note of gratitude and appreciation for the opportunity of a lifetime. And believe it or not, I don't mean getting "to be Superman." At least not directly. I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of something so much bigger than myself. I regard that as one of the greatest gifts any of us can receive. I appreciate the wonderful community of people that believe in what Superman stands for: hope, decency, empathy, compassion, respect, a love for humanity, and doing the right thing.

In all honesty, I never dreamed of playing Superman or Clark Kent. I have no idea why this character found his way into my hands, but I'm so glad he did. I was given the chance to tell stories I believed in, and live through a character whose values I admired. I couldn't be more proud and humbled to have dawned the cape (and glasses) for the last eight years of my life. I know some of you out there feel like the show may be ending too soon, but I honestly believe that's it's just as it should be. These characters were here long before us, and they'll be here long after us. That, to me, was always part of the beauty of this undertaking. I knew that one day our time with these characters would come to an end, and someone else would carry on with their stories – that it wouldn't end with us. That time has come, and I'm so proud of the cast, crew, writers, DC, WB, Berlanti Productions, CW, and the entire production team that made it possible to contribute our little slice of life to these characters in their much larger story. All of you involved have made this an unforgettable experience for me, and I will cherish the memories for a lifetime.

I could ramble on and on (maybe I already have), but I just want to say thank you to everyone that has seen themselves in one of these or many of these characters. I truly believe one of the greatest things about TV and film is that we can stumble upon a moment in a character's life that makes us realize, "oh, I'm not the only one," or, "I'm not alone."

I hope these characters have given you all those moments, and I hope they've inspired you along the way as the have for generations before and will for generations to come. Be kind to each other, look after one another, and never stop doing the right thing.

With so much love and appreciation, thank you.

I hope you enjoyed the ride.

Series finale of Superman & Lois airs tonight.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!