Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty Season 8 Preview: Jerry's REALLY Into Easter Baskets

Jerry is alone when it comes to his love for Easter baskets in this sneak preview of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 8, debuting May 25th.

Adult Swim kept its tradition of having really cool stuff to share for April Fool's Day again this year, dropping a live-action performance of some great Rick and Morty moments before sharing an Easter Egg-themed sneak peek at the upcoming eighth season. Now that we know that the dimension-hopping dup will be back beginning Sunday, May 25th (at 11 pm ET/PT), we're getting another early preview – one that builds on the Easter Bunny/Easter Egg theme. The good news for Jerry? It's Easter time! The bad news for Jerry? No one seems to give a damn…

Here's a look at the overview for Season 8: "'Rick and Morty' is back for Season Eight! Life has meaning again! Anything is possible! Look out for adventures with Summer, Jerry, Beth, and the other Beth. Maybe Butter Bot will get a new task? Whatever happens, you can't keep Rick and Morty down for long. People have tried!"

In March, the fine folks over at Cartoon Network's late-night programming block and the Emmy Award-winning series offered fans a look at some very interesting artwork spotlighting character and background designs for the upcoming season. On the character front, we have a very interesting lineup: Constellatio Rick, Arcade Morty, Adult Summer, Homesteader Rick, Old Morty Jr., Boss Hog Rick, and a Trash Monster. In terms of background designs, you could spend an entire day picking over every detail in each image provided – and are we getting a return to what's left of the Citadel this season?!?

Rick and Morty Season 8: New York Comic Con 2024 Updates

What else did we learn about the Emmy Award-winning animated series during the NYCC 2024 panel? Beyond Season 8, Showrunner Scott Marder shared that the team was "almost done writing the first pass of Season 10." And as we previously reported, Rick and Morty will be back for Seasons 11 and 12. In terms of the panel itself, there were a number of interesting teases, previews, and updates. Spencer Grammer teased that we will be seeing a Summer-focused episode – and another new side to the character. Chris Parnell confirmed a Jerry-focused episode and teased that a holiday will be spotlighted that usually doesn't get a lot of attention. Ian Cardoni teased some new versions of Rick, while Sarah Chalke dropped that she got to play a third type of Beth in the second episode. Harry Belden and Cardoni then segued into an impromptu exchange between Rick and Morty as Morty tries to resist entering "The Vault of Spoilers" (nicely representing just how cautious everyone was about possibly even getting close to a spoiler.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!