Cresselia Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Might & Mastery

With this Raid Guide, you can build a team of counters with the best attacks to defeat Cresselia Five-Star Raids in Pokémon GO.

Article Summary Defeat Cresselia in five-star raids with top counters and strategies.

Use Shadow and Mega Pokémon like Necrozma and Gengar for best results.

Three trainers needed for battle; use four if lacking top counters.

Shiny Cresselia odds are 1 in 20; 100% IV CP: 1633 or 2041 in weather boost.

The March, April, and May season of Pokémon GO, titled Might & Mastery, has now begun. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles with a focus on Kubfu. For the second month of Might & Mastery, Tier Five Raids will feature Tapu Lele, Blacephalon, Stakataka, and Cresselia with Shadow Raids featuring Registeel on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Blaziken, Mega Mawile, Mega Sceptile, and Mega Audino. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Cresselia, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Cresselia Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Cresselia counters as such:

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Moongeist Beam

Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Mega Banette: Hex, Shadow Ball

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Cresselia with efficiency.

Blacephalon: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Sunsteel Strike

Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Darkrai: Snarl, Shadow Ball

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Black Kyurem: Shadow Claw, Freeze Shock

Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Hoopa Confined: Astonish, Shadow Ball

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Cresselia can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Cresselia will have a CP of 1633 in normal weather conditions and 2041 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

