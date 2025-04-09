Marvel Still Trying To Make G.O.D.S. Happen With One World Under Doom

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: G.O.D.S., One World Under Doom

Marvel Comics is still trying to make G.O.D.S. happen with One World Under Doom out in July 2025

Ryan North and Francesco Mortarino are trying to resurrect Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's 2023 G.O.D.S. series for Marvel with a One World Under Doom, one-shot for the 30th of July 2025. Next up maybe we'll find out what Street Poet Ray thinks about all this…

G.O.D.S.: ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #1

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by FRANCESCO MORTARINO

Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

On Sale 7/30

"SCIENCE AND MAGIC COLLIDE IN G.O.D.S.: ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM! The cosmic agents from Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's mind-bending G.O.D.S. series return this July in G.O.D.S.: ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, a new tie-in comic from ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM writer Ryan North and artist Francesco Mortarino.

"ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, a new era of Marvel Comics storytelling where Doctor Doom reigns supreme, is fully underway, both in the core series by event architect Ryan North and superstar artist R.B. Silva as well as various tie-in issues. This July, North teams up with acclaimed artist Franceso Mortarino (Fantastic Four) for a pivotal tie-in one-shot that reveals the impact of Doom's takeover on the cosmic hierarchy of the Marvel Universe in G.O.D.S.: ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM!

"G.O.D.S.: ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM will further explore the transformative concepts introduced in G.O.D.S. by visionary creators Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti, the breathtaking series that boldly reinvented the cosmic order of the Marvel Universe. Learn more about how the mysterious factions behind the very building blocks of reality operate as they deal with Doom's rule and its threat to the omnipotent forces they serve! Using a combination of science and magic, Doctor Doom has taken over the world, which means Wyn – sole Avatar of The-Powers-That-Be (think: Magic God) – has an interest in how this happened AND how to stop it. His sworn apprentice, Mia DiMaria – a college-aged woman disillusioned with most magic, some science and definitely ALL of her job working for Wyn – is brought along, and soon finds herself at the center of a crisis that could impact Earth for generations to come. And worst of all, Doctor Victor Von Doom believes Mia has potential – especially if she were to be freed from Wyn's control. Doom offers freedom, but all gifts from Doom come with a cost…don't they? Science and magic collide in this oversized one-shot that brings the world of G.O.D.S. to the heart of the Marvel Universe! And if you don't yet know the world of the GODS, this is the book for you: It is both accessible AND apocalyptic.

"I will say it is absolutely a fool's errand to follow after Jonathan Hickman in a corner of the Marvel Universe that he personally invented, but G.O.D.S. are a lot of fun, and the chance to see where Mia and Wyn were after their story – and how Doom would intersect with all of it – was too alluring to let up, North shared. "If you've never read G.O.D.S., this is a great way to meet the characters and if you have—welcome back. Mia is not having a great time of it, but Emperor Doom sees something in her…" Schiti returns to the characters he co-created in the issue's main cover.