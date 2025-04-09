Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: Friday the 13th, NECA

Jason's Mom Arrives with NECA's New Friday the 13th Figure

The horrors of the original Friday the 13th are here as NECA debuts their latest collectible figure with Pamela Voorhees

Article Summary NECA launches an Ultimate Pamela Voorhees figure from Friday the 13th, capturing her iconic killer role.

The 7-inch figure features interchangeable heads, hands, and chilling murder weapons for true horror fans.

Pamela comes in her signature look with detailed accessories like a machete, axe, and bow and arrow set.

Available for a limited time, this collector’s item features window box packaging with classic movie artwork.

Pamela Voorhees is the original killer in the Friday the 13th franchise and is now coming to life as NECA unveils their next horror figure. Introduced in the 1980 classic, Pamela is revealed as the unexpected murderer who is avenging the death of her son, Jason. Jason sadly drowned due to the negligence of camp counselors when he attended Camp Crystal Lake 20 years prior. Played by Betsy Palmer, this killer is both motherly and menacing as she goes on a murderous rampage across Camp Crystal Lake, striking down as many camp counselors as she can.

Jason's mom is now back and ready for more mayhem with an impressive Ultimate Pamela Voorhees 7" figure. Featured in her signature blue sweater, this killer is loaded with some deadly accessories, including two pairs of swappable hands and four interchangeable heads. Her rampage is accomplished with a nice set of accessories, including a knife, a bow & arrow, a machete, an axe, and a broken oar. Everything is packed in a window box featuring the iconic poster of Friday the 13th and will be priced at $34.99 and up for purchase now!

Ultimate Pamela Voorhees (Friday the 13th) – NECA

"Mother is returning! NECA is thrilled to bring back a fan-favorite figure for a one-time-only, limited release: Ultimate Pamela Voorhees! The mother of Jason and the killer from the original 1980 Friday the 13th film is back to avenge the death of her son who drowned at Camp Crystal Lake. An absolute must-have for horror movie fans, this 7-inch scale action figure includes interchangeable heads and hands, knife, axe, machete, broken oar, and bow and arrow. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap."

Contents

Pamela Voorhees figure

3 Alternate heads

4 Alternate hands

Knife

Axe

Machete

Broken oar

Bow

4 Arrows

