Boss Fight Studio Debuts New Red Sonja: Steampunk 1/12 Figure

Red Sonja goes Steampunk as Boss Fight Studio debuts their new Legend 1:12 Scale Epic H.A.C.K.S. action figure release

Article Summary Boss Fight Studio unveils the Red Sonja Steampunk figure in the Epic H.A.C.K.S line.

Inspired by Legenderry, this 1:12 scale figure boasts 30+ points of articulation.

Accessories include two head sculpts, rapier, flintlock pistol, and more.

Exclusive accessories available for pre-orders at Bossfight Studio Shop.

Legenderry: A Steampunk Adventure is a dynamic crossover comic miniseries from Dynamite Entertainment that arrived in 2013. Written by Bill Willingham and featuring art by Sergio Davila, the comic would bring together a roster of legendary heroes and antiheroes from various Dynamite properties. This would include Red Sonja, Vampirella, Green Hornet, and Flash Gordon, but now in a brand new steampunk setting. Taking place in a new alternate Victorian-inspired world, this setting would give these characters an updated steam-powered design and stories. Boss Fight Studio is now bringing Steampunk Red Sonja to life as part of their Epic H.A.C.K.S line.

Inspired by her appearance in Legenderry Red Sonja: A Steampunk Adventure Vol. 2., Sonja comes with two head sculpts, a dagger, a rapier, two armored tops, a flintlock pistol, and more. Standing 6" tall, she will be part of the Epic H.A.C.K.S. line with 30+ points of articulation and is fully interchangeable with Boss Fight Studio figures. To make things better, if Red Sonja fans pre-order through Bossfight Studio Shop, they can acquire exclusive Axe and Armored Top accessories. Pre-orders are live for the Red Sonja: Steampunk Legend 1:12 Scale Epic H.A.C.K.S at $59.99, and she is set for a Q4 2025 release.

Red Sonja: Steampunk Legend 1:12 Scale Epic H.A.C.K.S.

"The last we saw of Red Sonja of the Legenderry world, she was living the pirate's life aboard her ship, The Nautilus. But times have changed. As she tries to rebuild her life once again, she must save the Big City from two houses divided and the star-crossed love bringing them to the brink of war while navigating the rising threat of Kulan Gath! As featured in Legenderry Red Sonja: A Steampunk Adventure Vol. 2."

Figure includes 2 Portraits, Rapier, Dagger, 2 Armored Tops, Swashbuckling Belt, Petticoat, Geiger Counter, Flintlock Pistol, Hip Holster, Stein, 3 Sets of Hands, and figure base.

For a limited time, pre-order through Bossfight Studio Shop for exclusive Axe and Armored Top!

This figure is part of the Epic H.A.C.K.S. system providing 30+ points of articulation, interchangeability, and customizability!

