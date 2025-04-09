Posted in: Games, Resolution Games, Video Games | Tagged: GrimKeep

New Dark Fantasy Dice-Builder GrimKeep Announced

The dark fantasy dice-builder title GrimKeep has been announced, coming to bot PC via Steam and PS5 sometime later this year

Article Summary GrimKeep is a dark fantasy dice-builder announced for Steam and PS5, arriving later this year.

Battle nightmarish creatures with strategy and luck, searching for relics to grow your powers.

Inspired by fairy tales and Lovecraftian horrors, create synergies and conquer monstrous foes.

Unlock characters, powerful items, and encounters as you strategize to defeat the final enemy.

Resolution Games announced their latest game in the works this morning as they revealed the dark fantasy dice-builder title GrimKeep. The game will have you fighting off nightmarish creatures using luck and strategy, as you'll search for powerful relics and grow your powers, to take on everything that has corrupted these lands. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game is being planned for a Steam and PS5 release sometime this year/

GrimKeep

The city is lost. From the castle at its center an evil spreads, changing everyone into wretched parodies of life. Desolate streets infested with monsters, perpetually dark skies threaten to spread across the land. Be the hero, reach the GrimKeep, and end the source of evil: the Princess.

Scavenge for powerful relics, forge unstoppable synergies, and shatter the limits of power. Carve your own path through a world of twisted horrors, where every roll seals your fate! Developed by a small team at Resolution, GrimKeep is inspired by fairy tale characters and Lovecraftian horrors, a dice game with item-based synergies and strategy. As you play, you'll choose items to build a character powerful enough to defeat the final enemy. Along the way you'll unlock more playable characters, more items, many encounters that help along the way, and better combos to achieve crazy strong attacks.

Set in a grimdark fantasy world inspired by fairy tales and Lovecraftian horrors, GrimKeep is a dice-builder strategy game where items, synergies, and skill determine your survival. Every run, you'll gather powerful items, creating devastating combos that turn the tide of battle. It might take many attempts, but each will unlock new playable characters, items and encounters, leading to stronger builds, better strategies, and higher stakes.

Build devastating synergies and dice combinations to overcome monstrous foes.

Multiple playable characters with unique abilities.

New encounters and challenges with each run.

Different experiences every time!

