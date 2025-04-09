Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Murderbot

Murderbot: Apple Previews Alexander Skarsgård-Starring Sci-Fi Series

Set for Apple TV+ beginning May 26th, here's the official trailer for Chris Weitz and Paul Weitz's Alexander Skarsgård-starring Murderbot.

Article Summary Alexander Skarsgård stars in Apple TV+'s new sci-fi thriller/comedy "Murderbot" launching May 16th.

Based on the award-winning "The Murderbot Diaries" by Martha Wells, expect humor and sci-fi action.

Watch the official trailer and check out exclusive images and key art from the series.

Chris and Paul Weitz helm the series, set to unfold ten episodes weekly through July 11th.

It was back in February when we were treated to our first look at Academy Award nominees Chris Weitz and Paul Weitz's (About a Boy, Mozart in the Jungle) sci-fi comedy thriller Murderbot. Now, we're getting our best look yet at the ten-episode series starring and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Alexander Skarsgård (Succession, Big Little Lies). Set for a two-episode global debut on Friday, May 16th (followed by new episodes weekly on Fridays through July 11th), Apple TV+ has released an official trailer for the streaming series (waiting for you above), as well as a new key art poster (which you can check out below).

Based on Martha Wells' best-selling, Hugo and Nebula Award-winning book series "The Murderbot Diaries," Apple TV+'s Murderbot is a sci-fi thriller/comedy about a self-hacking security construct who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable clients. Played by Skarsgård, Murderbot must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe. Joining Skarsgård are Noma Dumezweni (Presumed Innocent), David Dastmalchian (Oppenheimer), Sabrina Wu (Joy Ride), Akshay Khanna (Critical Incident), Tattiawna Jones (The Handmaid's Tale), and Tamara Podemski (Outer Range). Here's a look back at the first-look preview images released earlier this year.

Apple TV+'s Murderbot stems from Paramount Television Studios. Chris Weitz and Paul Weitz brothers wrote, directed, and produced under their Depth of Field production banner. Andrew Miano also executive produces alongside for Depth of Field. David S. Goyer executive produces alongside Keith Levine for Phantom Four – with Wells serving as consulting producer.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 561 wins and 2,591 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy Ted Lasso and historic Oscar Best Picture winner CODA.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!