Andor Season 2 Teaser Makes Its Message Clear: The Empire Cannot Win

With two weeks to go until its final run, here's a new teaser for Tony Gilroy, Disney+, and Lucasfilm's Diego Luna-starring Andor Season 2.

Article Summary Andor Season 2 explores Cassian Andor's journey from cynicism to rebellion heroism.

Teaser emphasizes the series' core message: The Empire cannot emerge victorious.

Final season consists of 12 episodes, split into four chapters, each covering a year leading to Rogue One.

Star-studded cast includes Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, and Genevieve O’Reilly.

Tony Gilroy, Disney+, and Lucasfilm's Diego Luna-starring Andor sets the clock back five years from the events of Rogue One, telling the story of the film's hero, Cassian Andor (Luna), and his transformation from a disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny. The final season of the "Star Wars" series is set to play out over 12 episodes – broken into four chapters of three episodes – each covering the final four years leading up to the film. With two weeks to go until the "Star Wars" universe prequel series starts hitting streaming screens, we've got a new teaser to pass along that doesn't mince words when it comes to what all of this has been about: The Empire cannot win.

Here's a look at the latest teaser for Andor – followed by a rundown of some previously released looks at the series:

Here's a look back at the action-packed and tension-filled second official trailer for Disney+ and Lucasfilm's Andor Season 2, arriving on the streaming service beginning April 22nd:

In the following featurette, the team behind the "Rogue One" prequel series takes viewers behind the scenes of the final season:

The second and final season of Lucasfilm and Disney+'s Andor stars Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O'Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, and Alan Tudyk, with Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker. The series was created by Tony Gilroy, who also serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, Luke Hull, and John Gilroy.

Lucasfilm and Disney+'s Andor creator Tony Gilroy wrote the first three episodes, with Beau Willimon writing episodes 4-6, Dan Gilroy penning episodes 7-9, and Tom Bissell penning episodes 10-12. The directors for the series are Ariel Kleiman (Eps. 1-6), Janus Metz (Eps. 7-9), and Alonso Ruizpalacios (Eps. 10-12).

