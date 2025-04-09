Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, red hood

Batman: Three Jokers Red Hood Frostbite Edition Figure Revealed

Coming to life from Batman: Three Jokers, the Red Hood is back at McFarlane Toys with a new Frostbite Edition figure

Article Summary McFarlane Toys debuts Red Hood Frostbite Edition figure from Batman: Three Jokers.

Exclusive GameStop release limited to 4,250 pieces with icy deco and designer box.

Includes accessory pack: crowbar, frozen hand, display base, and art card with holder.

Available for pre-order at $29.99, set for April 2025 release date.

McFarlane Toys is back with yet another exclusive DC Multiverse figure as they continue their Frostbite Edition collection. The Frostbite Edition line is a GameStop exclusive series that adds frozen tots to previous releases, and now Red Hood joins that line. In Batman: Three Jokers, Red Hood aka Jason Todd, is one of the three central Bat-family members who look into the mystery behind the Joker's multiple identities. Written by Geoff Johns and illustrated by Jason Fabok, the series reveals that there are not one but three Jokers operating simultaneously, with each representing a different era of chaos.

Red Hood's past trauma at the hands of the Joker, who brutally killed him, drives Jason on a mission to take care of him once and for all. This new Frostbite Edition release is limited to 4,250 pieces and will feature an exclusive designer box and icy deco. He will come with a new themed display base, a collectible card with a holder, a crowbar, and a frozen hand accessory. The Three Jokers Red Hood Frostbite Edition is priced at $29.99, is already up for pre-order, and is set for a late April 2025 release.

DC Comics – Batman: Three Jokers Red Hood (Frostbite Edition)

"Red Hood is a name and identity that has been used by various heroes and villains over the years. The current and best-known Red Hood is Jason Todd, a fierce hand-to-hand combatant and vigilante crime-fighter who was once Batman's second heroic apprentice called Robin. He has a complicated relationship with both his former mentor, Batman, and the original Robin, Dick Grayson."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC Multiverse™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Red Hood is featured in Frostbite form, in an exclusive designer box

Accessories includes frostbite crowbar, two ice effects, frostbite figure base, authenticated art card and a frostbite art card display base

Collect all McFarlane Toys™ DC Multiverse™ figures

