Superman & Lois Star Wolé Parks Shares Look at Full Steel Suit

Superman & Lois star Wolé Parks shared a look at the amazing full Steel suit planned for the series before it was lost to budget cuts.

For us, "It Went By So Fast"(directed by Gregory Smith and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing) was a beautiful testament to what we've loved about CW's Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Michael Cudlitz, Michael Bishop, and Alex Garfin-starring Superman & Lois. Taking us through lives filled with triumph and tragedy, stunning victories and tragic losses, viewers were left with a take on The Man of Steel's universe that might just be the best live-action adaptation to date. One of the moments that hit hard for us was seeing Clark (Hoechlin), Jonathan (Bishop), Jordan (Garfin), John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks), and Natalie (Tayler Buck), all suited up and flying together as the Superman Family. Now, Parks is sharing a look at an early fitting of his full Steel shoot. Unfortunately, budget cuts kept the suits from ever hitting our screens – but we take comfort in knowing that if it did, it would've clearly kicked ass.

"The question I got most was when are they gonna introduce the full Steel suit. I'd always say that it's coming. Unfortunately, due to the budget cuts, we never got to do it, but here's an early fitting as proof," Parks shared in his Instagram post – which you can check out below:

Superman & Lois Co-Showrunner Wanted Darkseid as Series Big Bad

Showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher spoke with Deadline Hollywood about the finale and the series overall, sharing what they would've liked to have included in the final episode, as well as the major villain that Helbing wanted to pitch to bring aboard if there were more seasons in the show's future.

"I would have liked to have had more characters come back. I think Todd agrees," Fletcher shared, offering some names that the duo would've loved to have included. "If we had more time and money, we would have loved Tal-Rho [Adam Rayner]. Superman's brother was a great character for us. We love him, and we would have liked the opportunity to have acknowledged that. We would have liked to have had Sam Lane [Dylan Walsh], maybe see him in Lois' final vision. But we just didn't have the time and resources to get people back for that. So we had to pick our shots and acknowledge it without maybe all the bells and whistles and we tried to do it in a satisfying way." Helbing added, "It would have been nice to get Jenna [Dewan, aka Lucy Lane] back. That was a struggle we had the whole season."

In terms of where things could've gone had the series not been canceled, Helbing was interested in doing a deeper dive into what Milton Fine, aka Brainiac (Nikolai Witschl), had to offer – and possibly going even more "universal" with the next big bad. "We tend to end the season while we set up a new villain. It would have been fun to explore Brainiac a little bit more and go further with that character. I think we would have made a hard pitch to DC to get Darkseid in there somehow, which I don't know if they would have said yes, but we were going to try to come up with something super cool and see if we can do that…it's hard to say now, but Darkseid would have been like my favorite thing to do, for sure," he explained.

Though he notes that there are definitely things they would've liked to have seen in the finale or with more seasons, Fletcher makes it clear that the showrunners are proud of how they landed the plane, series finale-wise. "I think knowing the resources and the time and everything, we knew what we had and where we were going pretty early. So then it was just a matter of addressing that in a way that we were satisfied with. The other wants and dreams kind of fade out after a time because you're so focused on delivering the road that you've chosen. So, there are some other things I would have liked to do with more seasons, but at the end of the day, I wanted to make sure that this season I felt was something special," Fletcher shared. "I think we're both happy with how it turned out."

