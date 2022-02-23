Superman & Lois: Tyler Hoechlin Addresses Series Ghosting Arrowverse

When we say that it's a pretty weird time for The CW's "Arrowverse," we have a feeling we're not alone in that sentiment. From the real-world perspective, there's the dangling question about the network's fate as buzz about a sale continues to loom. And in front of the camera, we seem to have a shift away from the phrase "Arrowverse" being used and more to "Multiverse" (though anything is better than "The CWverse"- ugh), beginning with how Ava DuVernay & Jill Blankenship's Naomi was promoted ahead of its debut. And then there's the matter of the Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois, whose origins began with Hoechlin debuting on the Melissa Benoist-starring Supergirl before eventually joining Tulloch on their current series. Yet deep into its second season, the lack of threads connecting it to the overall Arrowverse are few and far between. While "Crisis on Infinite Earths" was clearly a status quo reset and COVID-related production delays scrapped some planned crossovers, even a name-drop here or there seems to be MIA. During a panel at Fan Expo Vancouver, a fan asked the cast about that almost "duality" of canon and Hoechlin gave a very in-depth response to how he approaches the changing narrative landscape.

"I would say there are so many different layers to that, especially for us last year having COVID. I know there were ideas of doing crossovers and they just got scrapped right away. I mean even keeping your own production up and running was so difficult that it just got completely squashed. For us, at least for me, the way I have approached it from the beginning – again these are all conversations that go on between all kinds of people in L.A. and everywhere else – for us, we kind of just take care of what we're taking care of [the] day-to-day. For me, knowing what Bitsie and I had done in the previous shows and how we had our infant child [before] coming into this world of having two teenagers, I just had to make sense in my mind how we got there and for me, it was a clean slate. Because otherwise, I'd be asking questions [like] 'What happened to our infant child?'," Hoechlin explained.

"So for me, just to clarify and make it easier for me to get into what we were doing, I just cut it and started over," the actor continued. "So whatever that ends up being, that's the thing with TV too – with film, you know where you start, you know where you finish. With TV, it's constantly evolving so it might be one thing today and it might be something completely different tomorrow or next week or a year from now. So to say anything definitively, I know it's always annoying we don't do it, but it wouldn't be doing justice to it all. Because we don't know, it's never like a final answer until the show is over and then you get reboots, hey! [laughs] It never ends. So for us right now, just at least the way I'm approaching it, it is that for me the only memory I have as this Clark is that this has been my life with these guys and that's just how I'm approaching it so who knows, time will tell with the rest."

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 6 "Tried and True": AMY JO JOHNSON ("FELICITY") DIRECTS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) tells Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) that she and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) plan to do a deeper dive into the Inverse Society and Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) try to comfort each other after the fallout at Sarah's quinceañera. Meanwhile, Jordan (Alex Garfin) notices something suspicious in Jonathan's (Jordan Elsass) book bag. Lastly, Lt. Mitch Anderson (guest star Ian Bohen, "Teen Wolf") finds himself under fire for the deterioration of the department of defense's relationship with Superman. Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Wole Parks, Tayler Buck also star. The episode was directed by Amy Jo Johnson and written by Max Kronick & Patrick Barton Leahy.