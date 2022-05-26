Superman & Lois S02E12 Images, Overview & Trailer; S02E13 Overview

No one is ever going to accuse The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois of not knowing the best way to drop a cliffhanger before an extended break. And sometimes, it doesn't have to be some world-ending danger. Sometimes, it just has to be Clark (Hoechlin) revealing himself as Superman to Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) for the first time. So what's next for Clark, Lana & Lois (Tulloch) now that the secret has been revealed? That's just one of the questions viewers hope to be getting answers to next week when S02E12 "Lies that Bind" hits our screens. But that's not all! Along with the preview images, episode overview & promo trailer for S02E12 "Lies that Bind," we also have the official episode overview for the following episode, S02E13 "All is Lost." And if you're thinking that those aren't the most optimistic-sounding titles? You might be right…

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 12 "Lies that Bind": SUPERMAN & LOIS IS BACK WITH AN ORIGINAL EPISODE! — We pick up right where we left off with Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) levitating in front of Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui). Meanwhile, Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) question whether Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark are telling them the complete story. Lastly, Natalie (Tayler Buck) tries her best to get Sarah (Inde Navarrette) to acknowledge Jordan. Erik Valdez, Wole Parks, Sofia Hasmik, Taylor Buck and Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was directed by David Mahmoudieh and written by Rina Mimoun. Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 13 "All is Lost": LOST – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) disagree on the best way to figure out if Ally Allston (guest star Rya Kihlstedt) went to the Inverse World. Meanwhile, John Henry (Wole Parks) makes a surprising discovery and Lois sets out to track Lucy (guest star Jenna Dewan) down. Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Sofia Hasmik, Wole Parks and Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was directed by Elaine Mongeon and written by Kristi Korzec.

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as The Stranger, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Tayler Buck as Natalie Irons, with Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Todd Helbing, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, and David Madden.