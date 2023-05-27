Superman & Lois: A Quick Thought on Season 3; S03E11 Preview Image Along with a look at a preview for June 6th's Superman & Lois S03E11 "Complications," we have a quick thought on Season 3 to pass along.

As the final fate of The CW's Elizabeth Tulloch & Tyler Hoechlin-starring Superman & Lois hangs in the balance, we still have the matter of an excellent third season to keep previewing. But before we take a look at an update on our rundown of the third season… are you really surprised? I mean, there's no way you bring back "Bizarro Superman" (we know, "Inverse Superman") and not have him being a major factor in how this season is going to play out – we're just not quite buying into the obvious reason that we were presented with. And it's that uncertainty that the show's writers have brought to the show this season is the reason why it's working so well. This is as close to "real world" Superman as we've gotten in a very long time – if ever. And all of the props go to showrunner Todd Helbing, Tulloch, Hoechlin, the entire cast, production crew & executive producers for doing right by The Man of Steel and his universe. Now, with that said? Next week brings S03E10 "Collision Course," for which we have an overview, trailer & preview images for waiting below. But now, we also have a preview image to accompany the overview for June 6th's S03E11 "Complications" – check it out in our updated Season 3 preview guide.

Superman & Lois S03E10 & S03E11 Previews

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 10 "Collision Course": TRUTH – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) attempts to interview Peia (guest star Daya Vaida) in the hopes of unearthing the truth about an old case, while Clarke (Tyler Hoechlin) struggles to spend quality time with the boys. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Alex Garfin) and Jordan (Michael Bishop) find themselves at a party, where tensions between Sarah (Inde Navarrette) and Jordan come to a head. As Kyle's (Erik Valdez) suspicions about a local meta-human grow, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) must juggle her personal life with a visit from the governor. Finally, Matteo (guest star Spence Moore II) makes a life-altering decision. Elaine Mongeon directed the episode written by Max Cunningham & Max Kronick. Now, here's a look at two preview images and the episode trailer for the next chapter:

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 11 "Complications": BEST LAID PLANS – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) helps Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) prepare for a procedure but must leave the boys with her to help John Henry (Wole Parks) and General Lane (Dylan Walsh) track down the Mannheims. Meanwhile, John Henry and Nat (Tayler Buck) butt heads over her desire to help Matteo (guest star Spence Moore II), and Bruno's (Chad Coleman) plans go awry as Peia's (guest star Daya Vaida) condition worsens. Story by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing and teleplay by Katie Aldrin & George Kitson. Jai Jamison directed the episode.

And here's the teaser promo for the debut of Michael Cudlitz's (The Walking Dead) Lex Luthor. Cudlitz's Lex Luthor was known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp, but secretly, the criminal underworld knew who Lex truly was: a brutal psychopath who terrorized anyone he crossed paths with. When Lex debuts this season, Lex has been locked away in prison – but now that he's free, he's hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on the two people he feels have wronged him – Superman (Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Tulloch).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!