Posted in: CW, Preview, TV | Tagged: season 4, superman & lois, the cw

Superman & Lois Ending with Season 4; Showrunners Tease Final Run

The CW confirmed that Superman & Lois will be ending with its fourth season; showrunners Todd Helbing & Brent Fletcher issued a statement.

Key Points "Superman & Lois" will end with its upcoming fourth season, as confirmed by The CW.

Several cast members will not return as series regulars for the next season.

Showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher expressed their gratitude for the journey, promising an exciting final season.

The CW's executive, Brad Schwartz praised the show's innovative approach to the superhero genre and family drama.

Earlier this year, we learned that The CW had renewed Superman & Lois for a fourth season – but it came with a price. While Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Michael Bishop, Alex Garfin, and Michael Cudlitz were returning to our screens, it also means that Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck & Sofia Hasmik would not be returning as series regulars (possibly as recurring or guest stars). In addition, the series would face cuts to its overall production budget and an episode order that was set at 10 instead of 13 (as other returning shows like Jared Padalecki's Walker received). Now, the word has come down that the fourth season will be its last.

"While we're sad to say goodbye to 'Superman & Lois' at the end of Season Four, we're grateful for the time we've had with our amazing cast, crew, VFX teams, editors, musical geniuses, and writers. Since the day this show was first discussed, it was about family. And that's what was created—on and off screen," shared showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher. "We'd like to thank our partners at Berlanti Productions, DC, WB, and The CW for their endless support and enthusiasm during this journey…and give a very special thank you to all the fans for tuning in. We're thrilled about what we have in store in our final season, and can't wait for everyone to watch as Superman, Lois, and all our heroes face off against the biggest threat in the show's history—Lex Luthor."

"Over the last three seasons, 'Superman & Lois' redefined both the superhero genre and family drama as Tyler, Elizabeth, and the entire cast effortlessly portrayed these classic characters with new layers of depth and complexity that had never before been explored in the Superman universe," added Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment at The CW Network. "We are grateful for the years of hard work and graceful storytelling from the show's writers, producers, actors, and crew, as well as our terrific partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions. As Superman embarks on his final flight, the team is leaving us with an absolutely epic 10-episode must-watch-every-minute farewell to one of the most legendary CW families ever."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!