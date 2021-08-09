Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Calls On SPN Family For Touching Cause

As we've seen many times during the show's 15-season run, The CW's Supernatural has lived up to being known as the "SPN Family" with the way the fans and creative team have maintained a tight bond of support and encouragement over the years. And even after the Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki-starring series shuffled off the network's programming coil, the love, care & concern remain as strong as ever. A perfect example of this came our way earlier today, with Padalecki putting out a call to arms for a good cause. Holli Dewees, a member of the SPN Family, passed away from her battle with breast cancer earlier this month. To raise funds to help support her two children, a GoFundMe was started up with Padalecki offering a Zoom call with one person (chosen at random) who donates $10 or more (with all of the details including how to donate here).

Here's a look at Padalecki's original tweets where the actor also encourages Supernatural fans to leave words of support on the page, followed by the note Padalcki wrote to explain The Dewees family's story (here):

RT Pls: Hey y'all. Earlier this month we lost a member of the #SPNFamily, @hollidewees, to breast cancer. Holli leaves two small children who need our help right now. If you have the means to join us in helping them, please do and if not, (1/2) https://t.co/PyCjlLw2pP — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) August 9, 2021 Show Full Tweet

please consider leaving words of support for her family on this page. Please also read what I've written inside as I will be zooming one of the donors for a chat (what can I say – I miss y'all.) Be well #SPNfamily. I love you. ❤️🙏 — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) August 9, 2021 Show Full Tweet

"Hey y'all. As some of you may have seen, one of our own #SPNFamily members has recently passed away from a brave battle with cancer. Holli Dewees was not only family, but a longtime volunteer with Random Acts. She worked to make so many lives better, and now we have an opportunity to take up her mantle and provide some help to the most important people in her life – her kids. To that end, I will be calling one person via Zoom who donates $10 or more to this fundraiser. Once you have donated, please go to here to enter your name for a chance to be randomly drawn. You can enter once a day, and we will be keeping this open through August 16th*. All funds raised here will go directly to her husband and kids. Thank y'all so much for helping her family make it through this incredibly difficult time. With love and gratitude – JP ❤️"

*DISCLAIMER: You must enter at least $10 for each entry. (Example: Donating $50 will give you 5 entries), up to 8 entries per person for each day this is open. You can only enter once per day. We will be crosschecking the winner with donation records in GoFundMe, so please make sure your information is the same as what you put here with what you enter into GoFundMe.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.