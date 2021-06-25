Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Says Things Are Good With Jensen Ackles

After the past twenty-four hours saw a lot of unexpected drama surrounding the news that Jensen Ackles, his wife & recurring SPN guest star Danneel Ackles, and former Supernatural co-executive producer Robbie Thompson are developing the Supernatural prequel spinoff The Winchesters, it appears there is peace within the SPN universe once again. After taking to Twitter to express his surprise and displeasure with how the announcement came about and his being left out of the loop on all of it (even stating that Twitter was the first time he was hearing about it), Jared Padalecki is letting everyone know that he and Ackles have spoken and "things are good." In the tweet, he wrote, "[Jensen Ackles] and I had a great talk, as we do often, and things are good. The show is early in the process with miles to go. We've travelled a lot of roads together, and sometimes those damn roads have bumps. Bumps don't stop us. Once brothers, always brothers." Here's a look at a screencap:

Earlier today, Padalecki offered a new tweet expressing love for the support he's received but also telling fans not to go after anyone with "hate or threats." In his tweet, Padalecki wrote, "Hey world. Thank you for the love. Please PLEASE don't send any hate or threats. I care deeply about everybody involved and would be in true misery if any of them were harmed or threatened."

Jensen and Danneel Ackles will executive produce the project through their company Chaos Machine Productions, which has an overall deal at Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind Supernatural which also is producing The Winchesters in association with Chaos Machine- with head of development Renee Reiff serving as the representative. "After 'Supernatural' wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn't over. Because like we say in the show, 'nothing ever really ends, does it?'," Ackles said is a statement. "When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents' relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey."

