Supernatural: Jensen Ackles on His Beanie Bond with Jared Padalecki

In a new video, Jensen Ackles explains why a beanie from his Supernatural co-star and friend Jared Padalecki is one of his daily essentials.

At this point, it's pretty crystal clear that Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki have a very tight personal and professional bond that's only gotten stronger over time. Honestly, it's one of the reasons why we enjoy covering their weekend convention and fan event sessions (and the great news and updates they tend to drop along the way). But in case you need another reminder, Ackles dropped a great anecdote about Padalecki during the latest round of GQ's 10 Essentials series, "10 Things Jensen Ackles Can't Live Without." In the video above, Ackles lays out ten daily essentials and what makes them so essential, from electronics and sunglasses to pens and watches (as well as notes from his kids).

At around the 8:15 mark, Ackles offers the backstory on his choice of hat. "I did not buy it. There's a friend of mine, some of you may know, Jared Padlecki. He has an affinity for winter headgear, beanies, toques… if you're from Canada. I was headed to the airport, and I was like, 'Man, I wish I had one of those, just so I could pull it down over my eyes and go to sleep, cuz I am dead tired.' He reached into his bag and tossed me one of his beanies. I think I've had this for a year, and it stays in my bag. And anytime I'm on the plane, I can just throw it on, throw it over my eyes, and I'm out like a light. I've washed this cuz, you know, otherwise I would smell like him, and that's not necessary," Ackles shared, "Did I wash it? I washed it. [pause] I don't know [laughing]."

Jensen Ackles on Discussing Supernatural Revival Idea with Eric Kripke

Speaking with Men's Health for an interview/profile supporting his Prime Video's Countdown in July, Ackles had a chance to offer some more thoughts on how they should approach a Supernatural revival. "If I had my druthers, I'd want someone like Kripke [Eric Kripke, Supernatural and The Boys creator] or Andrew Dabb or Jeremy Carver [writers and executive producers on the show] at the helm—somebody who was truly in the trenches with us and understands the heart of the show and all the lore," Ackles shared about who he would want to see fronting the effort. "I would feel comfortable if any one of those guys were to come back with an idea to crank up the Impala again. But everybody's off doing their own thing. And everybody's doing very well, thankfully. The stars will really have to align for that to happen."

That said, it was an idea that he ran by Kripke at one point – but once again, it was a matter of timing. "I mentioned it one time, but he was in the middle of putting out a fire on 'Gen V' while also putting out a massive fire on 'The Boys.' He was like, 'You want me to think about another show?!" Ackles added, though he's open to giving it another try. "But once 'The Boys' finishes up, once he gets that final season out and can get his feet back underneath him a little bit, maybe I'll float the idea again."

SPN Trio Discusses Revival Format and Tone They Would Prefer

Speaking with TV Insider in honor of the show's 20th anniversary, Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins were asked which format they would prefer for a Supernatural revival, like a series, a limited series, or a feature film. With a setup like that, it was too easy for the trio to resist going for the joke. Collins envisioned "a puppet show," while Padalecki had an "anime" in mind. Ackles offered up "Marionettes," which elicited laughter and all three referencing South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone's film Team America: World Police. On a serious note, Padalecki shared, "We're all a lot older than we were 20 years ago. I don't know if I have 22 episodes of 'Supernatural' in me. I think a limited series would be great."

Regarding the tone they would want the revival to have, Ackles shared that he thought about the difference being on streaming would've brought to the show. "I've thought about this because we've been asked what would the show have looked like had it been on a streamer. And it would've been different. It would've been a little more R-rated," he explained. "But part of me feels like, because of what we did for so long and what the tone is, I feel like changing that now might be doing it a disservice. I could see the benefit in keeping it like a broadcast show."

Padalecki noted that he liked "the rules that broadcast television put on us because we still played." When Ackles added that they were still able to push the envelope with the show, Padalecki agreed: "We pushed the envelope so much within those boundaries. There's an art to that." Collins shared that he had asked series creator Kripke, "If you ever did a reboot of 'Supernatural,' what do you think it would be?" Kripke's response? "He said he would want it to be as horrifying as possible," Collins added. Padalecki wasn't surprised by Kripke's perspective, with Ackles noting, "He's doing that. It's called 'The Boys!'"

