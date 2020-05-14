Supernatural Season 15 Set for Fall 2020 Return; Key Art Released

While there's still a lot riding on whether or not The CW can stick to their schedule (pandemics tend to not care about our plans), the network looks to wrap up Supernatural sometime before the end of this year. That means within the next seven months, fans will be getting the remaining seven episodes of Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Castiel (Misha Collins), and Jack's (Alexander Calvert) war against Chuck-God (Rob Benedict) for the sake of the world's very existence. With only two episodes left to film and the remaining five in post-production, the network is cautiously optimistic that the series can end its run by the end of the year. Here's a look at the full Fall 2020 schedule, with the first key art for Supernatural's return below.

Supernatural Cast Discusses Series Coming to An End

Though news of the series' was announced in March 2019 (via Instagram post with Misha Collins, which you check out below), Padalecki and Ackles did their part to get viewers through the stages of the grieving process a month later, taking the stage at VegasCon 2019 to explain that the decision to end the series was a "community decision" and not influenced by the network or the studio. In the video below (starting at the 28:35 mark), Ackles wanted the crowd to know that the decision was one they had discussed for quite some time now, saying, "It wasn't an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out."

For the Supernatural team, it was a matter of knowing when the right time to leave was. Ackles says it was important to find that right balance between not staying around too long and giving yourself enough time to tell the story that fans deserve: "I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, 'Well guys, let's get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we've accomplished is unlike any other.'"