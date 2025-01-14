Posted in: Amazon Studios, CW, TV | Tagged: eric kripke, Supernatural, the boys

Supernatural/The Boys: Eric Kripke Posts Heartbreaking LA Fires Update

Eric Kripke (Supernatural, The Boys) posted a heartbreaking update on the California fires while thanking first responders for their efforts.

While the monetary costs of the still-ongoing Southern California windstorms and wildfires will take some time to assess, and the recovery/rebuilding efforts will require years of cooperative effort, the mental and emotional toll on those who lost their homes, their livelihoods, and their loved ones is unimaginable. Earlier today, Supernatural and The Boys creator Eric Kripke offered an update on how he and his family were doing – and sadly, it was another heartbreaking story of loss. "We lost our home in the Palisades fire last week. My family and pets are safe, thank God, but everything else is burnt to the ground," Kripke began his update, going on to thank the first responders and urge others to help people and businesses in immediate need. After sharing the personal items he lost during the evacuation, Kripke added, "The advice I'm telling everyone is to make a list of your valuable objects: not cash value, but sentimental value. And take as many with you as you can. After people and pets, those are the things that matter."

"We lost our home in the Palisades fire last week. My family and pets are safe, thank God, but everything else is burnt to the ground. First, all my love to the firemen and first responders, you guys are heroes. Second, there are so many people and businesses that need immediate help – please consider donating if you can. My heart is broken for my community, which I love and fear will never be the same. I hope we can all come together," Kripke shared in a social media post, along with a look at where his home once stood. "

He continued, "My only thought at this point: when evacuating, I went through the house, searching for the necessities like passports and birth certificates. Only afterwards, when it was all gone, did it hit me: I didn't take the things that had sentimental value. A photo of my Dad. The cardboard robots my kids made in elementary school. The journals I kept since I was 18. The Godzilla Shogun Warrior Toy and Omnibot from when I was a kid. My favorite issues of Twilight Zone Magazine and Cinefantastique. These are the priceless things that can't be replaced. The advice I'm telling everyone is to make a list of your valuable objects: not cash value, but sentimental value. And take as many with you as you can. After people and pets, those are the things that matter. Stay safe everyone."

