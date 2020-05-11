Swamp Thing, Tell Me A Story and 2 More Series Set for CW Airings

In a sign that the networks are getting a little nervous about the amount of scripted content that will be available starting this fall season (FOX's fall schedule release was lacking in scripted series intel), The CW announced that it has acquired the right to four series. The one name that will raise eyebrows is Swamp Thing, which found itself in a bit of controversy last year when the series was abruptly ended after one season over apparent financial reasons (early on, the series was well-received by viewers).

Considering the deal The CW has with the streaming service for Stargirl, the move wasn't surprising (and pretty appropriate considering both series survived The CW's Arrowverse crossover event "Crisis on Infinite Earths") but does not include a new season in the deal. In addition, both seasons of CBS All Access' Tell Me A Story will also be getting some network space (with the series officially canceled by CBS All Access); as will BBC Studios' half-hour British comedy Dead Pixels, and Canadian crime procedural Coroner.

Something unnatural is happening in the swamps outside Marais, Louisiana. When a mysterious illness strikes the town, CDC investigator (and former Marais native) Abby Arcane (series star CRYSTAL REED) is sent to investigate. At the hospital, she encounters biologist Alec Holland (series star ANDY BEAN) who believes the bizarre illness might be connected to his scientific work in the swamp for powerful businessman Avery Sunderland (series star WILL PATTON). Abby has a history with Avery and Maria Sunderland (series star VIRGINIA MADSEN), who still blames the young Arcane for the tragic death of her daughter years before. But with a deadly swamp-born virus out there, something is wrong in Marais right now.

Along with Sheriff's Deputy Matt Cable (series star HENDERSON WADE), Abby once again crosses paths with Alec, but this time they encounter a terrifying, dark force that's not only killed intruders, but is also taking control of its victims. At Delroy's Roadhouse, Abby consults her old friend and local reporter Liz Tremayne (series star MARIA STEN) who has a lead deep in the swamp. When Alec goes missing after investigating the unnatural experiments deep in the swamp, something else rises in his place: Swamp Thing (series star DEREK MEARS), a mysterious creature born of the depths of the swamp's mystical and terrifying secrets. With nature wildly out of balance and coming for the people of Marais, in the end, it may take some Thing from the swamp to save it.

The streaming service's upcoming 10-episode drama adaptation is based on the DC Comics character created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson. Written by showrunner Mark Verheiden and Gary Dauberman, and directed by Len Wiseman (The Gifted, Lucifer), the series stems from James Wan's Atomic Monster in association with Warner Bros. Television. Wan, Verheiden, Dauberman, Wiseman, and Michael Clear will executive produce.