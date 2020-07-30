Sweet Tooth: Dania Ramirez Joins Netflix Series; September Film Start?

Netflix's eight-episode, live-action series based on Jeff Lemire's Vertigo (a DC Comics imprint) comic book series Sweet Tooth (produced by Team Downey's Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey, Jim Mickle, Beth Schwartz, and Warner Bros. TV) is welcoming Dania Ramirez (Tell Me a Story, Devious Maids) to the cast. Ramirez joins previously-announced castmates Christian Convery (Beautiful Boy), Nonso Anozie (Game of Thrones), Adeel Akhtar (The Big Sick), and Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth), with James Brolin (Avengers: Endgame) serving as the voice of the show's narrator.

Reported exclusively by Deadline Hollywood, Ramirez is reportedly set to play Aimee, a pioneer in the middle of dystopic America and lone scavenger in an abandoned city, rebuilding a sustainable habitat and giving orphaned hybrids a home. In addition, reports are that Anozie is playing Tommy Jepperd, a former professional athlete who becomes Gus' protector; Akhtar will play Dr. Singh, a scientist seeking a cure for his wife, which Gus may be the key to. Forte is believed to be playing the recurring role of Gus' father.

Earlier this month, we reported how Sweet Tooth was one of the productions granted a COVID-19-based border exemption by the New Zealand government to resume production. Deadline Hollywood also reports (though Netflix has not confirmed) that a tentative plan is in place to have the cast in New Zealand in August to allow for enough time to test and self-quarantine before a possible September 7 start. Union terms are reportedly still being negotiated, and all plans are contingent on how the pandemic progresses.

In a recent edition of his newsletter, "July 21, 2020: New Sweet Tooth Series and More" (which you can sign up for here). Lemire acknowledged there weren't a ton of details he could offer, but he did reveal that the series was looking to premiere "late this year or early next year." He went on to discuss having been on New Zealand set last year during the filming of the pilot and that it was "super faithful to the comic.":

"Last month Netlix announced the Sweet Tooth television series produced by Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey. The series will start with an 8-episode season and launch on Netflix late this year or early next. I'm not allowed to reveal any more details about the show yet, but I can say that I was on set for the filming of the pilot in New Zealand last year, which was an incredible experience, and the pilot came out amazingly well. I couldn't be more pleased with the adaptation. It's super faithful to the comic and I can't wait for the show to launch."

Written by executive producers and showrunners Mickle (Hap and Leonard) and Schwartz (Arrow), Sweet Tooth introduces viewers to Gus (part deer, part boy), who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins. Mickle has also been tapped to direct, as he was for the Team Downey-produced Hulu pilot. Schwartz, Mickle, Downey Jr., and Downey executive produce alongside Team Downey's Amanda Burrell and Linda Moran. Evan Moore is set to produce the series, which hails from Warner Bros. TV.