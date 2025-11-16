Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: Talamasca, Talamasca: The Secret Order

Talamasca: The Secret Order: Our S01E05: "The Puzzle Palace" Preview

With two episodes to go this season, here's our preview for AMC's Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order S01E05: "The Puzzle Palace."

We're down to the final two episodes of the first season of AMC's Nicholas Denton-starring Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order, and we're putting two predictions out there. First, we're still adhering to our theory that Guy (Denton) is actually the "Seven Five Two" (or "752"), and he was taking the medication to enable his mind to contain all that knowledge. Second, the final two episodes are going to be a bloody mess as a whole lot of folks seem on a collision course with one another. Keeping that in mind, we have an updated preview for the season's penultimate episode, S01E05: "The Puzzle Palace" for you to check out – with the episode's promo trailer added to the official overview, image gallery, and sneak peeks. Oh, don't forget that should have a preview of some "The Vampire Lestat" music coming our way in this episode, too…

Talamasca: The Secret Order S01E05 "The Puzzle Palace" Preview

Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1 Episode 5: "The Puzzle Palace" – Jasper and Guy come head-to-head at the London Mother House. Helen's motives are questioned. Guy and Doris become closer. Loren and Ridge are on the verge of discovering an important revelation. Written by Mark Lafferty & Vinnie Wilhelm, here's a look at the episode trailer, sneak peeks, and image gallery for tonight's chapter, followed by the series overview and a look behind the scenes of the season's fourth episode:

They're in too deep to escape now. Don't miss an all-new episode of Anne Rice's #TALAMASCA: The Secret Order tomorrow on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/GDxLxotIL9 — Anne Rice's Immortal Universe (@AMCsAnneRice) November 15, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Guy Anatole (Nicholas Denton) is on the cusp of graduating law school when he is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secret society responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires, and other creatures scattered around the globe. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world.

Along with Denton, the series also stars Elizabeth McGovern, William Fichtner, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Celine Buckens. In addition, Jason Schwartzman guest stars, and Eric Bogosian (Daniel Molloy) and Justin Kirk (Talamasca agent Raglan James) reprise their roles from Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire/The Vampire Lestat as crossover characters in the new series.

McGovern portrays Helen, a seasoned veteran of the Talamasca, and the leader of its New York Motherhouse; Fichtner plays Jasper, a mysterious American who has quietly assumed control and influence over the Talamasca's London Motherhouse; Richardson-Sellers plays Olive, a beguiling and ambitious agent of the Talamasca; Buckens stars as Doris, strong-willed and with an old soul, she lives with a coven of witches on a houseboat; while Schwartzman portrays Burton, a charming, rakish vampire, leading a cloistered life in a luxurious Upper West Side penthouse.

AMC's Anne Rice's Talamasca is executive produced by director John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) and Mark Lafferty (The Right Stuff, Halt and Catch Fire), who also serve as co-showrunners, award-winning producer Mark Johnson, who oversees "Anne Rice's Immortal Universe," and Tom Williams, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

