Talamasca: The Secret Order: Our Updated S01E04: "Wet Work" Preview

Jasper sends Guy on a mission and Helen searches her past in our preview for AMC's Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order S01E04: "Wet Work."

Article Summary Guy embarks on a dangerous new mission for Jasper as loyalties are put to the test in Talamasca S01E04.

Helen digs into her mysterious past, uncovering secrets that could change everything for the Order.

Expect shocking twists as Raglan James re-emerges, casting suspicion and intrigue within the Talamasca ranks.

Catch the latest trailers, sneak peeks, and behind-the-scenes content for AMC’s Anne Rice’s Talamasca.

We've got some high hopes heading into tonight's episode of AMC's Nicholas Denton-starring Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order, S01E04: "Wet Work." Guy (Denton) and Jasper (William Fichtner) will be spending some quality time together, before Jasper sends Guy off on a mission. Meanwhile, we also know that Justin Kirk's Raglan James will be a factor at some point (we're not sure we can trust him), and Helen (Elizabeth McGovern) will delve further into her own past. Here's an updated rundown of what we know so far…

Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order S01E04 "Wet Work" Preview

Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1 Episode 4: "Wet Work" – Guy breaks from his undercover identity and comes face to face with Jasper. Jasper puts Guy on a mission to find the Seven Five Two in the hotel of a local vampire coven. Helen continues to investigate her past. Written by Anna Fisher and Mark Lafferty, here's a look at the episode trailer, sneak peek, and image gallery that were released, followed by a look behind the scenes of the season's third episode and more:

The search is on. Don't miss new episodes of Anne Rice's #TALAMASCA: The Secret Order Sundays on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/4BSFoxGIxa — Anne Rice's Immortal Universe (@AMCsAnneRice) November 8, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Guy Anatole (Nicholas Denton) is on the cusp of graduating law school when he is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secret society responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires, and other creatures scattered around the globe. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world.

Along with Denton, the series also stars Elizabeth McGovern, William Fichtner, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Celine Buckens. In addition, Jason Schwartzman guest stars, and Eric Bogosian (Daniel Molloy) and Justin Kirk (Talamasca agent Raglan James) reprise their roles from Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire/The Vampire Lestat as crossover characters in the new series.

McGovern portrays Helen, a seasoned veteran of the Talamasca, and the leader of its New York Motherhouse; Fichtner plays Jasper, a mysterious American who has quietly assumed control and influence over the Talamasca's London Motherhouse; Richardson-Sellers plays Olive, a beguiling and ambitious agent of the Talamasca; Buckens stars as Doris, strong-willed and with an old soul, she lives with a coven of witches on a houseboat; while Schwartzman portrays Burton, a charming, rakish vampire, leading a cloistered life in a luxurious Upper West Side penthouse.

AMC's Anne Rice's Talamasca is executive produced by director John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) and Mark Lafferty (The Right Stuff, Halt and Catch Fire), who also serve as co-showrunners, award-winning producer Mark Johnson, who oversees "Anne Rice's Immortal Universe," and Tom Williams, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

