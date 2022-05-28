Tales of the Jedi News: Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn; Ahsoka, Dooku & More

When it comes to the streaming future of the "Star Wars" universe, things are looking pretty promising based on what we've seen so far at this weekend's Star Wars Celebration. Along with Obi-Wan Kenobi currently streaming its opening two episodes and the third season of The Mandalorian hitting February 2023, we had updates on previously-announced series as well as some new shows making the scene, including Ahsoka, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, and others. One new series that was rumored to be announced at the four-day event over the last several months was the animated anthology series Tales of the Jedi. But we didn't have to wait until this weekend to get the confirmation the series was happening. That happened last month when the official schedule for Star Wars Celebration was posted, listing the project as having a panel on Saturday afternoon, May 28th, with host Amy Ratcliffe and special guest Dave Filoni. And now that day's arrived, so what did Filoni have to share (aside from screening an episode from the upcoming 6-episode series) about the Fall 2022-premiering series?

Here's a look at the highlights (and big thanks to Bleeding Cool Editor-in-Chief Kaitlyn Booth for on-the-scene reporting):

Filoni explained how EP Carrie Beck (Star Wars: Rebels) found the funding to make Tales of the Jedi happen. The animated shorts originated from ideas Filoni had while working on the live-action series: "I don't see them as very different at all… it's all just 'Star Wars' to me!"

Fans can look forward to seeing Ahsoka, Count Dooku (during his Jedi training time) & young Qui-Gon Jinn (with a focus on how he learned his "unique philosophy"). And here's some big news… Liam Neeson will be returning to voice the role he made famous, with Neeson's son (Michael) voicing the younger version.

Charles Murray (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) was part of the writing staff from the jump and is directing one of the Count Dooku episodes. As for Ahsoka, there will be a three-episode mini-arc spanning large portions of her life (with minimal dialogue, allowing the visuals to tell the respective story). And yes… Anakin Skywalker will be there, too (Filoni admits the pandemic and lockdown may have led to some dark episodes: "Some of these are dark and I'm like, 'Wow, that dark? Where was I?'").

"Ahsoka" Bonus: Filoni reveals that the Rosario Dawson-starring series was in development before The Mandalorian but didn't want to move forward on it until he could do it authentically.

The audience screened the episode "Life and Death," running approximately 15 minutes and focusing on Baby Ahsoka and her mother (voiced by Star Wars Battlefront II's Janina Gavankar). Filoni originally wanted to focus on Ahsoka's journey to Plo Koon & the Jedi but wanted to focus on the mother/daughter dynamic first since Filoni feels that's a theme that's been lacking in the franchise in the past.

And speaking of familiar names, Kevin Kiner (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) will compose the music for Tales of the Jedi.

While a debate may start raging over whether Baby Yoda aka Grogu or Baby Ahsoka is cuter, Filoni reminds everyone that it was little Rotta the Hutt from 2008's "The Clone Wars" who started that whole "baby" genre rolling.