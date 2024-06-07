Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: nickelodeon, paramount, tales of the teenage mutant ninja turtles, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arrives in August (TRAILER)

Set to hit Paramount+ screens on August 9th, here's an official trailer for the animated series Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The word went out yesterday that an official trailer for Paramount+'s upcoming Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles would be dropping sometime on Friday – and the streamer more than kept its promise. Stemming from Nickelodeon Animation and Seth Rogen's Point Grey Pictures, the 2-D animated series sees Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michaelangelo), Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), and Brady Noon (Raphael) reprising their roles as the four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from the recent films – with Ayo Edebiri returning to voice April O'Neil. Along with our best look yet at the animated series, we actually have a premiere date – with the 12-episode event set to stream on August 9th.

And here's a look at the image gallery that was released back in April for the upcoming animated series:

From the universe of the "Mutant Mayhem" film, the original series explores the adventures of everyone's favorite pizza-loving heroes as they emerge from the sewers onto the streets of NYC. Leo, Raph, Donnie & Mikey are faced with new threats and team up with old allies to survive both teenage life and villains lurking in the shadows of the Big Apple.

From Nickelodeon Animation and Point Grey Pictures, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is executive produced by Chris Yost (The Mandalorian, Thor: Ragnarok) and Alan Wan (Blue Eye Samurai, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles [2012 Series]). Production is overseen for Nickelodeon by Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President of Big Kids Animation, and Nikki Price, Director of Development and Executive in Charge of Production.

