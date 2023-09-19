Posted in: Nickelodeon, Paramount+, Preview, TV | Tagged: paramount plus, preview, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Releases Logo, New Details

Check out the key art logo and additional details on Paramount+ & Nickelodeon's Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, set for 2024.

Back in July, the word came down that an animated "bridge" series is on the way in 2024, spinning off from Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg's animated feature Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Now, we have some additional details to pass along – including a look at the official logo for Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Stemming from Nickelodeon Animation and Point Grey Pictures, the 2-D Paramount+ series sees Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon reprising their roles as the four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Expected the bridge the original film and its planned sequel, the series sees the Turtles challenged like never before as Leo, Raph, Donnie, and Mikey each go it alone for the first time. Faced with new threats and teaming up with old allies, the Turtles will discover who they really are when they don't have their brothers at their sides.

And here's a look back at the promo that featured the key art logo reveal for the Paramount+ & Nickelodeon animated series:

Created in 1984 by Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman, the "TMNT" have been adapted into a number of mediums – with the animated theatrical film being the most recent. But ask TMNT fans about their favorite take on the "Heroes in a Half Shell," and a ton would say it's the classic 1987-1996 animated series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. During a panel for the film at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), we learned that the series would be making its way to Nickelodeon – all 193 episodes of Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael & Michelangelo goodness in the U.S. (followed by Nickelodeon-branded channels & digital platforms internationally). Here's a look at when the news was first announced at SDCC 2023:

