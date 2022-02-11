Tales of the Walking Dead: Daniella Pineda Joins Anthology Series Cast

Less than two weeks after releasing some major casting and directing news, AMC's Tales of the Walking Dead has another name to add to the cast. Variety is reporting exclusively that Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop) has joined the Summer 2022-debuting anthology series, though much like the previous news her role is being kept under wraps. Earlier this month, viewers learned that Anthony Edwards (Inventing Anna, WeCrashed), Parker Posey (Lost In Space), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Poppy Liu (Dead Ringers), and Jillian Bell (Rough Night) had been tapped to star in the spinoff anthology series. In addition, Haifaa al-Mansour (Good Lord Bird, Motherland), Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Picard), and Tara Nicole Weyr (The Wilds, Bosch) will each direct one episode, with series producer Michael Satrazemis (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead) directing three episodes. With each standalone episode focusing on both new & familiar faces from the franchise's universe and serving as a springboard for potential spinoffs, TWDU CCO Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Channing Powell (writer-producer, The Walking Dead & Fear the Walking Dead) will executive produce.

"'The Walking Dead' is a show that made television history and attracted an army of passionate and highly engaged fans," said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, at the time the news was first announced. "We see so much potential for a wide range of rich and compelling storytelling in this world, and the episodic anthology format of 'Tales of the Walking Dead' will give us the flexibility to entertain existing fans and also offer an entry point for new viewers, especially on streaming platforms. We have seen the appeal of this format in television classics like 'The Twilight Zone' and, more recently, 'Black Mirror,' and are excited to engage with fans in this new way, against the backdrop of this very unique and engrossing world."