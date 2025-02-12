Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: prime video, taylor lautner, twilight

Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter Is In Development (Could Be Cool?)

Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter is in development from Lautner, Amazon MGM Studios, Tornante, and Daisy Gardner - and it sounds pretty cool.

Over the course of three years and four of the five films based on Stephenie Meyer's "Twilight" novels, actor/filmmaker Taylor Lautner was famous for playing the role of werewolf Jacob Black. But did you know that Lautner spent some time after the films ended defending humanity as a werewolf hunter – humanity's last line of defense between us and creatures that stalk the night? Of course, you didn't – because that's not true and would be downright silly. But as a premise for a series from Tornante (BoJack Horseman, Undone) and Amazon MGM Studios stemming from series creator and showrunner Daisy Gardner – with Lautner starring and serving as an executive producer? Now that we would check out – and that's exactly what's in play, according to an exclusive report from Variety – with Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter currently in development.

In fact, you don't need to take our word for it – here's the official logline that was released: "After wrapping the final 'Twilight' film, Taylor Lautner vanished from the spotlight. Fans speculated, tabloids theorized—but the truth is wilder than fiction. Taylor wasn't just taking a mental health break. He was preparing for his real calling…Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter. Playing himself, Taylor is drawn into a secret society of werewolf trackers who need his unique expertise. As he navigates his double life—Hollywood actor by day, supernatural warrior by night—Taylor must wrestle with the ultimate irony: fighting the very creatures that made him famous. Between saving the world, reviving his career, and falling in love, he faces the ultimate question—what happens when your biggest role becomes your greatest enemy?" An alt-reality version of Lautner with supernatural themes and a huge chance for some excellent comedy? Yeah, it sounds promising.

Alongside Gardner and Lautner, Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will serve as directors and executive producers on the show via the Radio Silence banner. Tornante's Adam Londy of Tornante will also executive produce, along with Tarik Kanafani – with the series produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Tornante.

