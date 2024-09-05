Posted in: NFL, Sports, TV | Tagged: nfl, taylor swift

Taylor Swift Boosts NFL Kickoff 2024 By Attending Chiefs/Ravens Opener

Bleeding Cool is back with its Taylor Swift/NFL coverage - with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Baltimore Ravens in the season opener.

We know what a lot of you have been wondering about over the past few months. Will Bleeding Cool cover the NFL season from the perspective of singer, songwriter, and global phenomenon Taylor Swift and the amazingly positive impact she's had on both boyfriend Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs and the NFL as a whole? Well, if you're reading this, then you clearly know the answer. Fresh off her "Eras Tour" until some stateside dates next month, Swift made her way out to Arrowhead Stadium earlier today to catch the Chiefs take on the Baltimore Raves is the NFL's season opener. But don't think for one second that we've forgotten about Kelce – not when he has a starring role in Ryan Murphy and FX's Niecy Nash-Betts-starring Grotesquerie, though we still haven't figured out how to tie that into the NFL – yet (maybe invite Murphy to the game… then Murphy and Swift talk… and then… American Horror Story Season 14: Coven II!).

Here's a look at the Kansas City Chiefs showing some love and appreciation for having Swift back again this season:

If you were wondering how the NFL has been feeling about Swift being a very visible football fan, look no further than the promo video that was released earlier this week – and take a second to count the number of times that Swift is spotlighted. Following that, a final thought about last season and why the professional football league would be insane not to become a collective "Swiftie."

As Donald Trump and his MAGA followers angrily & tearfully tried coming up with conspiracy theories to explain why things didn't go the way they wanted them to, last season's Super Bowl win by the Chiefs shoveled the last pile of dirt on that steaming pile of nonsense that there was a "Taylor Swift curse." "Shocking," right? If anything, we could make the argument that a very real "Taylor Swift charm" was in play. Swift's presence was a great example of how things can work – and work well – when sports and the rest of pop culture meet at a crossroads and respect what each has to offer. The NFL could use a lot more "Taylor Swift" during the regular season… and we're not just talking ratings & merchandising sales. We're talking about the way Swift has brought a strong demographic to the game that the NFL has been fumbling over for years to try to attract to the game. Clearly, the NFL was thinking the same thing – based on the promo video for the season that went out on social media earlier this week (and you can check out above).

