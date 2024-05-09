Posted in: Peacock, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: peacock, season 2, seth macfarlane, ted

Ted: Peacock Gives Seth MacFarlane Series Season 2 Green Light

Peacock announced that the streamer has given a green light for Seth MacFarlane, Paul Corrigan & Brad Walsh's streaming series Ted Season 2.

Some great news for fans of executive producers/writers/co-showrunners Seth MacFarlane, Paul Corrigan & Brad Walsh's Peacock series Ted. After earning the title of Peacock's most-watched original series to date and the #1 Original Streaming Comedy in the U.S. for more than two consecutive months (according to Nielsen), the streaming service announced that the series will be returning for a second season. Returning to voice our main man, MacFarlane was joined in the first season by Giorgia Whigham (The Punisher, 13 Reasons Why), Max Burkholder (Parenthood), Scott Grimes (Oppenheimer, The Orville), and Alanna Ubach (Euphoria, Bombshell).

In this comedic prequel event series to the Ted films, it's 1993, and Ted the bear's (Seth MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed. He's now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), along with John's parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach) and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham). Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he's a loyal pal who's always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.

"Each generation develops its own unique artistic style, its own way of seeing the world. In the twenties, it was the subversive musical phrasings of jazz. In the fifties, it was the bold brushwork of the abstract expressionists. Our generation's unique art is streaming content based on previously successful intellectual property. In that proud tradition, we humbly give you 'Ted,'" shared MacFarlane, Corrigan & Walsh in a special note to viewers. "Our series is a prequel to the 'Ted' movies. It takes place in the nineties but is based on the timeless truth that being sixteen sucks. The only thing that makes it tolerable is going through it with a friend, even if that friend is a has-been magical teddy bear with a foul mouth and a proclivity for drug use. The three of us were teenagers in the nineties and grew up in and around Boston, where the show takes place, so many of these stories are personal for us. We were able to put the characters through some of the same indignities and milestones we experienced back then. Also, we made stuff up (it's a lot of pages to fill, and real life is mostly boring)."

Peacock's Ted stems from executive producers/writers/co-showrunners MacFarlane (who also directs), Corrigan, and Walsh. In addition, Erica Huggins, Alana Kleiman, Jason Clark, and Aimee Carlson (Fuzzy Door Productions) are on board as executive producers. UCP (a division of Universal Studio Group), Fuzzy Door, and MRC produce the streaming series.

