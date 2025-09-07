Posted in: Cartoon Network, TV | Tagged: teen titans go

Teen Titans GO! Actor Greg Cipes Fired; Claims Parkinson's Was Reason

Teen Titans GO! actor Greg Cipes (Beast Boy) posted that he was fired by Warner Bros. on Valentine's Day, claiming his going public with his Parkinson's diagnosis was the reason.

"Huge thanks to Warner Brothers for keeping me working as the Beast Boy I created for 25 years and throughout all this challenging Parkinson's health stuff. I'm feeling very good! Together, let the light shine on Parkinson's awareness month!" That was the caption to Teen Titans GO! voice actor Greg Cipes's social media post from back in April, when he went public during Parkinson's Awareness Month to announce his diagnosis.

As you can see from the screencaps below, Cipes announced that he was fired on Valentine's Day, adding that it was after he "publicly shared my Parkinson's diagnosis." The news comes as the animated series heads into its tenth season this fall. Cipes first began voicing Beast Boy in 2003's Teen Titans animated series, returning in 2013 to voice a very different take on Beast Boy for Teen Titans GO!

Through personal postings and conversations with Gunnverse, the voice of Beast Boy claimed that Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation, wrongfully terminated him. "I had the pleasure of speaking with Greg Cipes and he shared with me lots of upsetting details and information of how he was wrongfully terminated by Sam Register while the other original actors get to keep their jobs," the site reported, also adding, "the og titans cast begged sam that the show would not (be) the same without Greg." Here's a look at more of what Cipes had to share, including sharing that he was reportedly made to audition three times "while the rest of the cast was offered to the next season without auditions. It's discrimination."

In the following two screencaps, Cipes shares that the studio is looking for an "impersonator" even though he argues that he can still do the voice, even with Parkinson's:

In this last screencap, Cipes explains why he was he gave an interview earlier this summer where he referenced coming back for Season 10 and possibly more seasons, and "also said kind things of Sam Register":

Here's a look back at Cipes's two Instagram posts from earlier this year where he went public with his Parkinson's diagnosis and offered a health update:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!