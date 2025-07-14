Posted in: Cartoon Network, TV | Tagged: teen titans go

Teen Titans GO! Star Tara Strong Works Her Magic to Settle a Debate

Teen Titans GO! fans have debated who would win in a fight - Robin, Starfire, Cyborg, Beast Boy, or Raven - and now, so has the voice cast.

This year's Annecy International Animation Festival was a good one for fans of Teen Titans GO! During the Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe showcase, it was announced that Robin (Scott Menville), Starfire (Hynden Walch), Cyborg (Khary Payton), Beast Boy (Greg Cipes), and Raven (Tara Strong) would be back for a 10th season of animated adventures, alongside executive producers Luke Cormican, Peggy Regan, and Sam Register. But even with the good news, the voice cast felt the need to address a topic that's been debated since the series' first season, one that could no longer be ignored. Who would win in a fight between Robin, Starfire, Cyborg, Beast Boy, and Raven?

Strong shared a video of the cast finally bringing the topic to a head in the recording studio, with Menville, Payton, and Cripes making it clear who they each believe would walk away the winner. That is, until Strong works a little magic to prove who the real winner would be. But could a sequel be in the offering? It's important to note that Walch wasn't there to represent Starfire's position. Stay tuned…? Here's a look at Strong's Instagram post, where she puts the debate to rest (for now)…

Teen Titans Go! Getting New Animated Feature Film From DC Studios?

Of course, who can forget 2018's Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, an animated epic with a great "music video" fight scene near the end that still hits us in the feels – and one that still doesn't get the respect it deserves. But based on what Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group Co-Chairs and CEOs Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca had to share with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett during the trio's Smartless podcast, it sounds like another theatrical return could be in the cards – depending on how you read into what was said.

At one point during the interview (which you can listen to in its entirety above), the topic turns to the work that Warner Bros. Animation has been up to and what it has planned moving forward. Following a brief sidetrack where Teen Titans Go! To the Movies received a lot of love for being the excellent that it was, De Luca shared this about the future of the Teen Titans at DC Studios: "I think James [Gunn] and Peter [DC Studios Co-CEO Peter Safran] are working on a live-action Teen Titans and a new 'Teen Titans Go!' I think."

