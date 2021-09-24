Teen Wolf: Paramount+ Sets Sequel Film for 2022; Wolf Pack Series Set

It's not like the fans, series star Tyler Posey, and the rest of the cast haven't been howling for it, but Paramount+ made it official on Friday. Under an overall deal at MTV Entertainment Studios, Teen Wolf developer & EP Jeff Davis will be returning to the franchise to develop new projects for the streaming service. Davis will write & executive produce a Teen Wolf series-sequel film (talks are currently underway with the original cast) and will serve as showrunner on the new series, Wolf Pack. In addition, the 100 episode Teen Wolf library will be available to stream on Paramount+ in several global markets beginning December 2021. Here's a look at the details:

"Teen Wolf" Movie: A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it, a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced.

"Wolf Pack" Series: Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills. Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf.

And from the looks of things? Posey approves…

Yo @MTVteenwolf I've been posting #TeenWolf throwbacks all week but don't have anything to post today. Got anything for me? — tyler posey (@tylergposey) September 24, 2021 Show Full Tweet