Terminator Franchise Anime Series Coming from Netflix, Production I.G

Netflix and Skydance are teaming up for a new anime series based on the "Terminator" franchise, marking the first time that the property has had an animated television series adaptation. Produced in conjunction with Production I.G (Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, B: The Beginning)- the streaming service's production line deal partner since 2018- the still-untitled project will have Mattson Tomlin (Project Power, The Batman) serving as showrunner as well as executive producer. "Anyone who knows my writing knows I believe in taking big swings and going for the heart," said Tomlin in a statement. "I'm honored that Netflix and Skydance have given me the opportunity to approach Terminator in a way that breaks conventions, subverts expectations and has real guts."

For John Derderian, Netflix, Vice President of Japan & Anime, the series represents a take on the franchise that's unique. "Terminator is one of the most iconic sci-fi stories ever created–and has only grown more relevant to our world over time," said Derderian. "The new animated series will explore this universe in a way that has never been done before. We can't wait for fans to experience this amazing new chapter in the epic battle between machines and humans." For Mitsuhisa Ishikawa, President and CEO of Production I.G, it's the challenge of adapting the franchise in a medium that it hasn't adapted into before- a medium that someone close to Ishikawa thought they would be out of their minds to consider. "I asked my long-time friend and colleague Mamoru Oshii what he thought about the idea of turning Terminator into an animated series. His response was "Ishikawa, are you out of your mind?" At that instant, I was confident we should get on board," Ishikawa explained. "As huge fans, our team at Production I.G is putting their heart and souls into creating this series. We hope fans will enjoy it!"