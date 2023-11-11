Posted in: Anime, Netflix, Preview, TV | Tagged: anime, netflix, preview, teaser, terminator

Terminator: The Anime Series: Netflix Teaser Becomes Self-Aware

Thanks to Netflix's Geeked Week 2023, we're getting a look at showrunner Mattson Tomlin's upcoming Terminator: The Anime Series.

Article Summary Netflix's Geeked Week 2023 unveiled a teaser for Terminator: The Anime Series.

Showrunner Mattson Tomlin sets a new cast of characters in the Terminator universe.

Production IG animates the eight-episode series, exploring a fresh narrative within the franchise's universe.

The anime centers on a time-traveling soldier looking to protect scientist Malcolm Lee in 1997.

Originally announced back in 2021, Netflix's Geeked Week 2023 became the place to be on Saturday for more intel on showrunner, writer & EP Mattson Tomlin's (Project Power, The Batman II) Terminator: The Anime Series (working title). Directed by Masashi Kudo, executive-produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg & Don Granger for Skydance, and animated by Production IG (Ghost in the Shell), the eight-episode series is set within the "Terminator" universe that viewers have come to know but will focus on a new cast of characters. And now, we have a teaser for the first animated take on the popular franchise to pass along – as well as a look at an official overview that sheds more light on what viewers can expect.

With the eight-episode anime coming soon to Netflix, here's a look at the official teaser for Terminator: The Anime Series released as part of today's global fan event:

2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity. Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet's impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children.

"Anyone who knows my writing knows I believe in taking big swings and going for the heart. I'm honored that Netflix and Skydance have given me the opportunity to approach Terminator in a way that breaks conventions, subverts expectations, and has real guts," shared Tomlin back in 2021 when the project was first announced. John Derderian, Netflix, Vice President of Animation Series, added at the time, " Terminator is one of the most iconic sci-fi stories ever created–and has only grown more relevant to our world over time. The new animated series will explore this universe in a way that has never been done before. We can't wait for fans to experience this amazing new chapter in the epic battle between machines and humans."

