Terminator Zero: Netflix Animated Series Set for "Judgment Day" Debut

Set to hit Netflix on August 29th ("Judgment Day"), here are new preview images for showrunner, writer & EP Mattson Tomlin's Terminator Zero.

It was back in November when we got our last look at showrunner, writer & EP Mattson Tomlin's (Project Power, The Batman II) Terminator: The Anime Series (working title). Directed by Masashi Kudo, executive-produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg & Don Granger for Skydance, and animated by Production IG (Ghost in the Shell), the eight-episode series is set within the "Terminator" universe that viewers have come to know but will focus on a new cast of characters. Well, it's six months later, and we have some great news to pass along – the eight-episode Terminator Zero (the animated series' official title) is set to hit Netflix screens on August 29th – "Judgment Day." In addition, we have some new preview images to pass along – followed by a look back at the series overview:

2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity. Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet's impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children.

"Anyone who knows my writing knows I believe in taking big swings and going for the heart. I'm honored that Netflix and Skydance have given me the opportunity to approach Terminator in a way that breaks conventions, subverts expectations, and has real guts," shared Tomlin back in 2021 when the project was first announced. John Derderian, Netflix, Vice President of Animation Series, added at the time, " Terminator is one of the most iconic sci-fi stories ever created–and has only grown more relevant to our world over time. The new animated series will explore this universe in a way that has never been done before. We can't wait for fans to experience this amazing new chapter in the epic battle between machines and humans."

