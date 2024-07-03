Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged:

That '90s Show: Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes Set to Return for Part 3

Kevin Smith confirms more misadventures with Jay and Silent Bob... I mean Bunch and Sonny... during Netflix's That '90s Show Part 3.

Looks like "Jay and Silent Bob" will be back for more That '90s Show, well at least the actors Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith, the latter announced via social media. "So [Jay Mewes] and I crashed THAT 90s SHOW on [Netflix]. Like literally. Now I have the honor of playing the son of [Tommy Chong]! As Leo herbally helped the kids of Point Place in the '70s, Jay and I handled sales in the '90s! Sonny & Bunch will be back when new eps drop in October!" Smith plays Sonny, and Mewes plays Bunch. The two were introduced in the season two mid-finale, "Friends in Low Places"

When "Jay and Silent Bob" Crashed 'That '90s Show'

The episode has Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith) presenting wife Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) with a two-week vacation to Paris. At the airport, it's revealed Red has aerophobia and secretly hopes some misadventure causes them to miss their flight, but not before Kitty turns it 110 percent on the guild trip on what would happen if they didn't go as Red acquiesces. Watching the home and the teens while the two are away is their neighbor, Bob Pinciotti (Don Stark), who got catfished online by Ozzie (Reyn Doi), posing as a woman setting up a date. When Bob calls to share he's been stood up, he reveals he found someone else at the location making Ozzie a little jealous.

Meanwhile, the gang throws a party at the Formans' much to Leia's (Callie Haverda) dismay. While it appeared everything went without a hitch, Sonny & Bunch crash their car into the Forman's kitchen. As the two emerged, Bunch and Sonny went into their spiel, the latter apologizing for the mishap before Leo revealed Sonny is his son so he could remember his name and for a one-off joke when Sonny calls Leo "dad," reminding him his name is "Leo." Part 3 of That '90s Show premieres October 24th on Netflix.

So @JayMewes and I crashed THAT 90s SHOW on @netflix. Like literally. Now I have the honor of playing the son of @tommychong! As Leo herbally helped the kids of Point Place in the 70's, Jay and I handle sales in the 90s! Sonny & Bunch will be back when new eps drop in October! pic.twitter.com/HH5DvVRUOx — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) July 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

