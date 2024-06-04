Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, That '70s Show, That '90s Show, trailer

That '90s Show Part 2 Official Trailer: A Bit Older But Not Much Wiser

With Part 2 set to hit on June 27th, here's the official trailer for Netflix's Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp-starring That '90s Show.

It was during last month's "Netflix is a Joke" festival when we learned the news that Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, Lindsey Turner & Showrunner Gregg Mettler's Kurtwood Smith & Debra Jo Rupp-starring That '90s Show would be returning for Part 2 on June 27th (with Part 3 set for October 24th). Along with the dates came our first official teaser trailer for the show's return as well as the first image gallery. Returning alongside Smith & Rupp are Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. In addition, we can expect to see Don Stark, Laura Prepon, Andrea Anders, Will Forte, Seth Green, Lisa Loeb, Carmen Electra, Wayne Knight, Kevin Smith, Tommy Chong, Jason Mewes, Matt Rife, and Kadeem Hardison guest-starring. And now, we have an official trailer to pass along (waiting for you above) as well as a new key art poster for Part 2 (waiting for you below):

When Part 2 gets underway, it's 1996, and Leia Forman is back in Point Place for another summer of fun with her friends and grandparents – Kitty and Red. Leia and Jay are excited to be together again after nine months of long distance. But she's on edge since Jay still doesn't know she almost kissed Nate. Nate is concerned that his girlfriend, Nikki, doesn't know either. How long can they keep this secret? Turns out, not long at all. And when the truth finally comes out, relationships are threatened, friendships are at stake, and the summer is on the verge of ending before it even gets started.

"Going to Point Place last season was a real treat for all of us. We're thrilled to return," co-creator and executive producer Lindsey Turner shared when news of the show's return was first announced. Co-creators and executive producers Bonnie and Terry Turner added, "We here in Point Place are thrilled that we're doing a second season. We'd like to thank all of the fans, old and new, for tuning in. We're truly grateful." Netflix's That '90s Show is executive-produced by Gregg Mettler, Bonnie and Terry Turner, Lindsey Turner, Marcy Carsey, Tom Werner; Jessica Goldstein, Chrissy Pietrosh, Mandy Summers, and Gail Mancuso.

