The 67th Grammys Viewing Guide: Nominees, Performers/Presenters & More

With the ceremony set for tonight, here is Bleeding Cool's viewing guide to CBS and Paramount+'s Trevor Noah-hosted 67th Annual Grammys.

With only hours to go until CBS and Paramount+'s Trevor Noah-hosted 67th Annual Grammy Awards hits our screens, Bleeding Cool is passing along a viewer's guide and preview to make sure you know everything you need to know about the big event. This year, the Grammys ceremony will focus largely on honoring, supporting, and raising funds for those impacted by the Southern California windstorms and wildfires and the firefighters and first responders who continue fighting the good fight. With that in mind, here's a look at when/how to watch, who's set to perform, who's been tapped as presenters, the nominees, and much more. In addition, we've included some video features focusing on what tonight's Grammys has to offer – here's a look!

When Are CBS's 67th Annual Grammy Awards & How Can I Watch? The musical event will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ tonight, Sunday, February 2nd (8:00 to 11:30 p.m. ET/5:00 to 8:30 p.m. PT).

Who's Hosting & Presenting During CBS's 67th Annual Grammy Awards? Trevor Noah is set to host, with Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Gloria Estefan, Olivia Rodrigo, Queen Latifah, SZA, Victoria Monét, and Will Smith confirmed as presenters.

Who's Performing During CBS's 67th Annual Grammy Awards? So far, we know that Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, and Teddy Swims have been tapped to perform, with Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars teaming up to perform a special tribute to the city of Los Angeles and those affected by the wildfires.

What About Special Performances During CBS's 67th Annual Grammy Awards? There will be a series of special performances that will include the annual "In Memoriam" segment, a star-studded salute to the life and legacy of Quincy Jones, and touching tributes celebrating the spirit of The City of Los Angeles. Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock, Jacob Collier, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent, and Stevie Wonder are set to appear during those performances.

Will CBS's 67th Annual Grammy Awards Have a Pre-Show Event? The Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will broadcast live from the Peacock Theater at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on the Recording Academy's YouTube channel and online. Set to perform are Yolanda Adams, Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox, Scott Hoying, Angelique Kidjo, and Taj Mahal. Other artists scheduled to perform include current nominees Joe Bonamassa, Joyce DiDonato, Béla Fleck, Renée Fleming, Muni Long, and Kelli O'Hara, along with composer Kevin Puts. Brady and Hoying are set to present, as are Bob Clearmountain, Rhiannon Giddens, Queen Sheba, Anoushka Shankar, and Jimmy Jam.

CBS's 67th Annual Grammy Awards Is About Much More Than Awards: To benefit relief and recovery efforts, a number of pre-Grammy Awards events have been shuttered, with funding earmarked for the events being donated to organizations fronting the relief and recovery efforts. Since launching the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort to Support Music Professionals, the Recording Academy and MusiCares have raised and pledged more than $3.2 million in emergency aid to music people affected by the wildfires.

The 67th Grammys Nominations: A Rundown

The following is a sampling (complete list here) of nominations from the 12 fields and 94 categories in play:

Record of the Year "Now and Then" – The Beatles "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" – Beyoncé "Espresso" – Sabrina Carpenter "360" – Charli xcx "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" – Billie Eilish "Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar "Good Luck, Babe!" – Chappell Roan "Fortnight" – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone Album of the Year New Blue Sun – André 3000 COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé Short n' Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter BRAT – Charli xcx Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish Chappell Roan the Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift Song of the Year "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" – Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey) "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" – Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) "Die with a Smile" – Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars) "Fortnight" – Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone) "Good Luck, Babe!" – Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan) "Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar) "Please Please Please" – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter) "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" – Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé) Best New Artist Benson Boone Sabrina Carpenter Doechii Khruangbin RAYE Chappell Roan Shaboozey Teddy Swims Producer of the Year, Non-Classical Alissia Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II Ian Fitchuk Mustard Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical Jessi Alexander Amy Allen Edgar Barrera Jessie Jo Dillon RAYE Best Pop Vocal Album Short n' Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande Chappell Roan the Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift Best Dance Pop Recording "Make You Mine" – Madison Beer "Von dutch" – Charli xcx "L'AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT]" – Billie Eilish "yes, and?" – Ariana Grande "Got Me Started" – Troye Sivan Best Rock Song "Beautiful People (Stay High)" – Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys) "Broken Man" – Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent) "Dark Matter" – Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam) "Dilemma" – Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool & Mike Dirnt, songwriters (Green Day) "Gift Horse" – Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan & Joe Talbot, songwriters (IDLES) Best Alternative Music Album Wild God – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Charm – Clairo The Collective – Kim Gordon What Now – Brittany Howard All Born Screaming – St. Vincent Best R&B Song "After Hours" – Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Daniel Upchurch, songwriters (Kehlani) "Burning" – Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems) "Here We Go (Uh Oh)" – Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick & Kelvin Wooten, songwriters (Coco Jones) "Ruined Me" – Jeff Gitelman, Priscilla Renea & Kevin Theodore, songwriters (Muni Long) "Saturn" – Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon & Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA) Best Progressive R&B Album So Glad to Know You – Avery*Sunshine En Route – Durand Bernarr Bando Stone and the New World – Childish Gambino CRASH – Kehlani Why Lawd? – NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge)

Best Rap Performance "Enough (Miami)" – Cardi B "When the Sun Shines Again" – Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos "NISSAN ALTIMA" – Doechii "Houdini" – Eminem "Like That" – Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar "Yeah Glo!" – GloRilla "Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar Best Alternative Jazz Album Night Reign – Arooj Aftab New Blue Sun – André 3000 Code Derivation – Robert Glasper Foreverland – Keyon Harrold No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin – Meshell Ndegeocello Best Country Album COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé F-1 Trillion – Post Malone Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves Higher – Chris Stapleton Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson Best Americana Album The Other Side – T Bone Burnett $10 Cowboy – Charley Crockett Trail of Flowers – Sierra Ferrell Polaroid Lovers – Sarah Jarosz No One Gets Out Alive – Maggie Rose Tigers Blood – Waxahatchee Best Latin Pop Album Funk Generation – Anitta El Viaje – Luis Fonsi GARCÍA – Kany García Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – Shakira ORQUÍDEAS – Kali Uchis Best African Music Performance "Tomorrow" – Yemi Alade "MMS" – Asake & Wizkid "Sensational" – Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay "Higher" – Burna Boy "Love Me JeJe" – Tems Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Televison) American Fiction – Laura Karpman, composer Challengers – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers The Color Purple – Kris Bowers, composer Dune: Part Two – Hans Zimmer, composer Shōgun – Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross, composers Best Opera Recording Adams: Girls of the Golden West – John Adams, conductor; Paul Appleby, Julia Bullock, Hye Jung Lee, Daniela Mack, Elliot Madore, Ryan McKinny & Davóne Tines; Dmitriy Lipay, producer (Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale) Catán: Florencia en el Amazonas – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Mario Chang, Michael Chioldi, Greer Grimsley, Nancy Fabiola Herrera, Mattia Olivieri, Ailyn Pérez & Gabriella Reyes; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) Moravec: The Shining – Gerard Schwarz, conductor; Tristan Hallett, Kelly Kaduce & Edward Parks; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Kansas City Symphony; Lyric Opera of Kansas City Chorus) Puts: The Hours – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Joyce DiDonato, Renée Fleming & Kelli O'Hara; David Frost, producer (Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus) Saariaho: Adriana Mater – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Fleur Barron, Axelle Fanyo, Nicholas Phan & Christopher Purves; Jason O'Connell, producer (San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas)

Who's Producing CBS's 67th Annual Grammy Awards? Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy will again produce this year's ceremony. Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor, and Jesse Collins are executive producers.

