The Acolyte: Christensen Offers Amandla Stenberg a "Star Wars" Welcome

Before the premiere of The Acolyte, star Amandla Stenberg received a surprise video message from Star Wars franchise star Hayden Christensen.

Not since The Mandalorian has there been another live-action Star Wars series without an established character as the lead, but with the premiere of The Acolyte on Disney+, that's going to change with Amandla Stenberg, who plays twin sisters Osha and Mae, one is a former Padawan learner that Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) is investigating a series of crimes that somehow tie into her in a story set 100 years before the events of The Phantom Menace (1999). Star Wars posted a special message on social media from a special guest, "A surprise to be sure. Hayden Christensen shares a special message for The Acolyte's Amandla Stenberg."

The Acolyte Star Amandla Stenberg Fangirls Over Message from Hayden Christensen

Hayden Christensen played Anakin Skywalker and his alter ego, Darth Vader, in the second and third Skywalker Saga films Attack of the Clones (2002) and Revenge of the Sith (2005). He recently reprised the role for two Disney+ Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka. "Hi Amandla, I'm Hayden," the actor began in a recorded message while Stenberg struggled to retain her composure. "I wanted to send you a quick message to say 'Congratulations' and I'm very excited for [The Acolyte], and I wanted to wish you all the best and welcome you to our Star Wars family. Hopefully, I'll get to meet you soon, maybe at a Star Wars Celebration or something."

Following the message, "I'm shaking! Oh my god, I can't believe you guys did that!" Stenberg said. "Hayden, I am currently still shaking a little bit from receiving this video, but I just wanted to extend all my gratitude for your love and support. It means the world to me because I'm so honored to step into this universe, and the path that you've carved in it means so much to me. So thank you! I have to watch it again, I'm sorry." The first two episodes of The Acolyte, which also stars Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Joonas Suotamo, Charlie Bennett, Carrie-Anne Moss, Rebecca Henderson, and Dean-Charles Chapman, are available to stream on Disney+, with new episodes premiering Tuesdays.

