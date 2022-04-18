The Always Sunny Podcast: Day Shares Malkovich's View on "Selling Out"

So last week saw The (Podcast) Gang dedicate some precious podcast time to help diagnose "donkey brains"… because they care, dammit! But this week, the episode reviews continued for Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz's The Always Sunny Podcast with an overview of "The Gang Sells Out" that covers a ton of territory. And to help set the mood, they've shared a preview that fits the theme perfectly- courtesy of Day. But one big thing you'll notice in the clip below is that The (Podcast) Gang has different stomping grounds that they're recording that we're seeing for the first time this week. After you check out the clip, make sure to stick around for the end of the article for a better look at the new podcast HQ.

So speaking of "selling out," the following clip finds Day sharing a story about an exchange he had with the great actor John Malkovich over the idea that an actor "sells their soul" when they do commercials. We're not going to ruin the punchline because it's worth it for you to find out yourselves. But a bonus? We also get Howerton's Malkovich impersonation. And then make sure to check out the most recent episode "The Gang Sells Out" in its entirety here and subscribe to the YouTube channel here (and let's not forget about the original audio podcast, with an audio version of the episode here):

And when you do check out this week's episode, you're going to notice that The (Podcast) Gang is now working their podcast magic in a new studio. Now here's a sneak preview of what you can expect: