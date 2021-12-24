The Always Sunny Podcast: The Guys Release a Video Podcast Teaser

When it comes to FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the final two episodes of the 15th season left a lot for us to process. Between "Dee Sings in a Bog" (written by David Hornsby & Rob Roseell and directed by Pete Chatmon) and "The Gang Carries a Corpse Up a Mountain" (written by Megan Ganz and directed by Richie Keen), we had a rebooting once again of Mac's (McElhenney) nationality, a heartbreaking death & Emmy-worthy moment for Charlie Day, an escalation of the Dee (Kaitlin Olson) & The Waitress (Mary Elizabeth Ellis) war, Frank (Danny DeVito) & Dennis (Glenn Howerton) almost having a legit father/son moment, and a ton more (review this weekend). Bigger picture? We also have to deal with the fact that the doors to Paddy's are closed for another season… kinda. Because, unlike other between-seasons, McElhenney, Howerton, Day & Ganz have The Always Sunny Podcast running to offer fans a personal look back at the series episode-by-episode- with a ton of extras in-between. But as great as those have been (check out the newest episode here), we learned last week that a video podcast is also on the way, and now we have a quick preview of what we can expect. And suddenly, the between-seasons time just got a bit easier to deal with…

In the following clip, the trio discusses why the idea of a video podcast is a bad one on a number of levels. But since this is the "Always Sunny" universe, you know how that ends up, right?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Video Podcast Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C7ON-LSl54g)

And here's a look back at McElhenney's tweet from last week officially announcing the new video podcast series:

Instead of listening to three old men talk about a TV show you can WATCH three old men talking about a TV show. @TheSunnyPodcast video series will be dropping soon! pic.twitter.com/Nn1qultf2M — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) December 17, 2021 Show Full Tweet