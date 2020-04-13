The Amazing Race Returns As Survivor: Winners at War Sets Finale Date

Viewers of CBS's Survivor and The Amazing Race received some good news on Monday, with Survivor: Winners at War set to air its three-hour season 40 finale on Wednesday, May 13, starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT). One week later, the 32nd edition of the long-running and award-winning reality competition series will premiere in its regular Wednesday time period starting Wednesday, May 20, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. After an epic 39-day battle, the finale of Survivor: Winners at War finds host Jeff Probst crowning one castaway the winner of the $2 million prize, the largest in reality show history, and earn the title of Sole Survivor for the second time. During the finale, Probst will also virtually connect by video with all 20 players to discuss highlights from the season. One week before the season wrap-up, Survivor will air a special two-hour penultimate episode on Wednesday, May 6, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, to get fans psyched for the finale. Survivor is produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC., with Mark Burnett, Probst, Matt VanWagenen, Jesse Jensen, and Kahaia Pearson serving as executive producers.

Which brings us to the season premiere of The Amazing Race, where 11 new teams begin their journey of a lifetime when host Phil Keoghan kicks off season 32 from the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. This season's destinations include Trinidad and Tobago, France, Germany, Kazakhstan and Brazil, among others. The team that crosses the finish line first will be crowned the winners and walk away with the $1 million grand prize. The Amazing Race is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Worldrace Productions in association with ABC Studios and Amazing Race Productions. Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo, and Keoghan are executive producers.

This edition was filmed prior to the outbreak of the recent global pandemic that shuttered production on season 33 of the popular series. While the respiratory virus had reportedly not infected anyone directly involved with work on the show, the decision came out of concern and precaution. Reports are that only three episodes of the next season had been filmed, including visits to England and Scotland. A new start date has not been announced – and while it was assumed the series would return, the news comes as almost a backhanded announcement that the reality competition series had been renewed.