The Ark: SYFY Orders Dean Devlin's Futuristic Survival Thriller Series

The Ark, a new Science Fiction series from Dean Devlin, he of Independence Day and Stargate fame, has received a series order from SYFY. The series takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race, just the type of scenario Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos keep pushing. The first of these missions on a spacecraft designated Ark One encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life, as these plots invariably do. With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies, and loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive. Well, let's hope they do become their best selves instead of their worst selves as cable shows love to do in order for characters to make really bad decisions in order for the shit to hit the fan and PLOT to happen. After all, this crew has to do everything they can in order not to die in space where no one can hear them scream but each other. Good times!

SYFY has ordered a full slate of 12 episodes. Devlin is writing the series. He and Jonathan Glassner will be co-showrunners and executive producers. Glassner previously developed Stargate into the long-running hit series Stargate SG-1. The two also worked together on the CW fantasy series The Outpost as executive producers.

"I'm so excited to have the opportunity to partner with SYFY again and can't think of a better collaborator than Jonathan Glassner to bring this series to life," Devlin said.

Production will begin in Serbia in March at PFI Studios. Electric Entertainment's international sales division is selling all international rights.

"'The Ark' is a perfect fit for SYFY audiences and we know fans will gravitate to this heart-racing story from Dean Devlin, one of the most accomplished and respected sci-fi writers working today," said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCU Entertainment and Streaming. "With the recent success of both Resident Alien and Chucky, the network is home to several of the most creative storytellers working in all of television."

Devlin's previous TV production was the CW's campy but fun The Outpost, which was like a fantasy series that set out to fill everyone's Game of Thrones gap that had its tongue planted firmly in its cheek. If you're really bored, you should stream it.