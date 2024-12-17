Posted in: MTV, Nickelodeon, TV | Tagged: tbbt, The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory Gets Holiday Season Debuts on MTV, Nick at Nite

MTV and Nickelodeon are adding the sitcom The Big Bang Theory to their respective lineups, kicking off with some holiday season marathons.

It's not like the future isn't already pretty bright for The Big Bang Theory. The long-running hit CBS sitcom just saw its highly successful spinoff prequel series, Young Sheldon, end its run just in time for a new spinoff prequel series to get underway (Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage) while rumblings about a spinoff sequel series continue to grow louder. Now, it looks like Paramount Media Networks' MTV and Nickelodeon are doing their part to get as much Sheldon Cooper goodness into your lives as possible. Here's a look at the holiday-fueled marathons that both have in store to end the year on a wonderfully geeky note…

Nickelodeon: Beginning Tuesday, December 24, Nickelodeon's nighttime programming block Nick at Nite will host a two-day stunt featuring holiday-themed episodes (including the beloved "Leonard Nimoy's Napkin"). On December 27, The Big Bang Theory will debut with Season 4 on Nick at Nite and air daily from 12-2 am ET/PT. All 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory are joining Nick at Nite's late-night lineup of popular comedies – including its spinoff prequel Young Sheldon as well as Friends and Modern Family.

MTV: Starting Wednesday, January 1, MTV will air "MTV's New Year with a Bang," an all-day marathon of Season 3. Beginning Saturday, January 4, fans can tune in every Saturday and Sunday and watch all of their favorite episodes across all 12 Seasons alongside Friends.

In The Big Bang Theory, Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon (Jim Parsons) are brilliant physicists, the kind of "beautiful minds" that understand how the universe works. But, none of that genius helps them interact with people, especially women. All this begins to change when a free-spirited beauty named Penny (Kaley Cuoco) moves in next door. Sheldon, Leonard's roommate, is quite content spending his nights playing Klingon Boggle with their socially dysfunctional friends, fellow Caltech scientists Howard (Simon Helberg) and Raj (Kunal Nayyar). However, Leonard sees in Penny a whole new universe of possibilities … including love.

"We are thrilled to welcome 'The Big Bang Theory' back into the Paramount family, bolstering the comedy lineup for both Nick at Nite and MTV," shared Laurel Weir, EVP and Head of Programming, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks. "Bringing engaging and culturally resonant content to fans is our priority, and the addition of 'The Big Bang Theory' to our robust comedy slate across both networks brings our audience some of the best comedies in television history."

The series was co-created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, who also served as head writers and executive producers. Steven Molaro, Lee Aronsohn, Eric Kaplan, Maria Ferrari, Dave Goetsch, and Steve Holland have also served as executive producers on the series (which is distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television). The licensing agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery Content Sales for the series was negotiated on behalf of Paramount Global by Barbara Zaneri, Chief Programming Acquisitions Officer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!