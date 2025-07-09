Posted in: Max, TV | Tagged: stuart fails to save the universe, The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory Spinoff Goes Sci-Fi, Gets HBO Max Series Order

HBO Max gave a series order for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe and revealed the trippy sci-fi premise behind "The Big Bang Theory" spinoff.

The universe of "The Big Bang Theory" is about to blow up in a huge and unexpected way, with HBO Max giving a series green light to EPs Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady's spinoff series, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. Stemming from Chuck Lorre Productions and Warner Bros. Television, the series stars Kevin Sussman (Stuart), Lauren Lapkus (Denise), Brian Posehn (Bert), and John Ross Bowie (Barry). But if you were expecting just a regular sitcom spinoff, think again because this one is doing a deep dive into sci-fi. Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke. Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we've gotten the meet over the course of the original series' run.

"I wanted to do something radical that would take me out of my comfort zone. Something the characters on 'The Big Bang Theory,' would have loved, hated, and argued about," Lorre shared about the premise behind the spinoff. Penn added, "I was on a vision quest in the most remote parts of the Amazon Rainforest when a carrier pigeon arrived with a note from Chuck Lorre asking if I wanted to help make a show that the characters from 'Big Bang Theory' would watch. I couldn't resist that idea, so I packed up my yurt and hailed the next dirigible out. At the same time, Chuck sent an expedition to locate Bill Prady, who had been frozen with his shield across his chest in a block of arctic ice. The team assembled, we set out to make this insane show, which lives in a universe created by Chuck and Bill. I couldn't be more honored to be working with these amazing people."

HBO Max's Stuart Fails to Save the Universe stems from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady serve as executive producers.

