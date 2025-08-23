Posted in: Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: Heartstopper

Heartstopper Forever: Kit Connor on Filming "Quite a Steamy Scene"

Heartstopper Forever Kit Connor teased filming "quite a steamy scene" for the finale of Netflix and showrunner Alice Oseman's adaptation.

Back in July, Joe Locke and Kit Connor announced that they had wrapped filming on the final chapter of Netflix's adaptation of showrunner Alice Oseman's graphic novel series, with the Wash Westmoreland (Still Alice)-directed Heartstopper Forever set to hit sometime in 2026. During a one-on-one conversation/interview with Louis Partridge ("Enola Holmes" films) for VMan that took place at the beginning of filming, Connor teased that he had filmed "a steamy scene" during the first week that involved him "throwing myself on the ground in a different way." Here's a look at the exchange:

Partridge: "Yeah, nomad lifestyle. You just started 'Heartstopper,' right?"

Connor: "Yeah, literally week one. So I was doing rugby training today, hence all the mud and lovely stuff—my favorite thing to do."

Partridge: "If it isn't rugby training, it's SEAL training. That's just amazing."

Connor: "Always some kind of throwing myself on the ground. We shot quite a steamy scene yesterday. So again, throwing myself on the ground in a different way. [Laughs]"

After Season 3, the couple is inseparable. But, with Nick (Connor) preparing to leave for university and Charlie (Locke) finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, Nick and Charlie's friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Here's a look back at Locke's and Connor's posts, announcing that the finale had wrapped filming:

"We are all in such different places. From the moment we filmed the first season, and in our careers, and everyone's so busy, which is great, it means everyone's being successful and doing things. I think the time it would've taken to film a series, we just wouldn't have been able to get everyone in the same place for five years," Locke previously shared about the decision to end the series with a finale film during his interview with The Playlist in support of the Emmy Awards push for Agatha All Along. "Then by that time, there would be no need for it. So, we realized that the only way to get it made this year is if we do a film because it's less time commitment, and well, we can still put in a lot of the same love and care into the characters, into finishing off the story. And it's also, it's a really nice chapter closer. It makes it feel more cinematic, more grand, and gives it the ending it deserves, which I am really excited to start shooting. And the script is great."

