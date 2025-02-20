Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: kevin bacon, the bondsman

The Bondsman: Amazon, Blumhouse TV Preview Kevin Bacon Horror Series

Set for April 3rd, here's a look at Showrunner Grainger David, Prime Video and Blumhouse Television's Kevin Bacon-starring The Bondsman.

We heard some rumblings about the series a while back, and now we're getting our best look yet at Prime Video and Blumhouse Television's Kevin Bacon-starring The Bondsman. When the eight-episode season binge-drops on April 3rd, viewers will be introduced to Bacon's Hub Halloran, a murdered bounty hunter who's back from the dead after being resurrected by the Devil to trap and send back demons that have escaped from the prison of Hell. By chasing down those demons with the help and hindrance of his estranged family, Hub learns how his own sins got his soul condemned — which pushes him to seek a second chance at life, love, and country music. Honestly, we were sold on the series the moment we heard it involved Bason and tracking down souls that escaped from Hell. Bacon works well in the horror genre – FOX's The Following still doesn't get the respect and appreciation that it deserves.

"It is very violent and has a lot of blood and scares, but it also has some tongue-in-cheek aspects," Bacon shared about the Prime Video series during a recent profile in Vanity Fair. "It's oftentimes funny, and it also has a lot of heart." Along with Bacon, the series also stars Jennifer Nettles (The Righteous Gemstones, The Exorcist), Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, Justified), Beth Grant (No Country for Old Men, Donnie Darko), Maxwell Jenkins (Arcadian, Lost in Space), and Jolene Purdy (The White Lotus, Orange is the New Black). Now, here's a look at the image gallery that was released – with Prime Video's The Bondsman set to hit screens on April 3rd:

Created by Grainger David and stemming from Blumhouse Television, Marker 96, and CrimeThink Production Company, Prime Video's The Bondsman is executive-produced by Oleson, Bacon, Grainger, and Paul E. Shapiro; and Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie, and Chris McCumber for Blumhouse Television – with Erik Holmberg serving as co-executive producer.

